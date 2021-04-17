Our View: MSU Student Innovation Program Tops | Editorial





I’m in favor of the Minnesota State University Big Ideas Challenge Contest. In this contest, student entrepreneurs present plans for start-ups and compete for prizes.

Applicants can earn $ 2,000 to $ 7,000 to realize their business ideas. The competition was fierce and some of the award-winning ideas turned into real businesses that employ hundreds of people over the years.

This year’s prize-winning work was presented to Tocco VR, who developed a virtual reality experience that recreates lab work at MSU, and Jim Boyd, an engineering student at MSU. This allows many distance learning students to participate in labs that recreate hands-on experiences.

Second place went to a group of students who developed auditory eyeglasses that allow people with hearing loss to hear nearby conversations and display them as text on eyeglasses. The team of Abdelrahman Elkenawy, Kaitlin Gloege, and Alex Shepherd won $ 2,000 and an additional $ 3,000 in high-tech first place.

This program is exciting and showscase the talent of young people who are committed to making our world a better place. Another of those gems to the community offered by top universities.

Journalist abuse

Since police killed Dauntelite, he has thumbsed up on the sophisticated treatment of reporters and photographers covering the anxieties at the Brooklyn Center this evening.

These are the terms used by State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer to describe journalists’ obstructions by raising their hands up and kneeling, taking pictures of their qualifications, and in some cases cluttering their gear. A Star Tribune photographer explained on Twitter that he would be blinded by a pepper spray while recording the event.

At a press conference, Langer claimed he was seeking media coverage of these events. Authorities’ actions suggest that what they really want is to threaten and subdue protesters and observers alike.

Feeling closure

Thumbs up the loss of a long-standing thrift shop that has served the community in various ways at the end of this month.

Not only did the MRCI Thrift Shop provide shoppers with clean, tidy second-hand goods, but shop sales supported MRCI’s mission to provide employment and day service to people with disabilities.

Loss of revenue in a community where many thrift shops are currently competing, a decrease in the number of elderly volunteers (especially during a pandemic), and the inability to retain staff in an active labor market, the closure was on the card. It means that.

Still, the Thrift Shop, a local fixture since 1964, is missed by anyone looking for jewelry in the store or finding a treasure that they didn’t know they needed until they entered the store.

Neighborhood park

Thanks to the city of Mankato for moving quickly to develop a fast-growing housing development playground near Prairie Winds Middle School.

The city’s latest administrative divisions are rising rapidly east of highway 22, requiring a playground on that side of the busy four-lane highway.

City officials created a 7.5-acre plot plan, and the city council approved the project this week. The city hopes to open the park by the end of June.

The $ 331,000 project includes a picnic shelter, a half-court basketball court, about 0.5 miles of paved wood chip trails, and playset. Most of the existing forests and grasslands will remain pristine.

