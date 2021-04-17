Q1 Startup investment data, Olist and Beep Sade Rounds, digital inclusion, immediate payment





Welcome to this week’s summary of Brazilian technology and innovation. Each week, we cover key developments in Latin America’s largest economic technology and innovation ecosystem.

Notable developments this week include new data on venture capital and private equity investment in Brazilian start-ups. There are also two notable deals this week. Oristo, an e-commerce player who has completed a Series D round with an investment led by Goldman Sachs, and a Health Tech Beep Sade with a Series B investment led by Valor Capital.

Also this week: new data on digital inclusion, news on immediate payments in Brazil, and a move to modernize electronic voting equipment ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Growing interest in international funds in Brazilian start-ups

Brazil’s private-equity and venture capital industry saw an 87% increase in investment in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year. Venture capital (VC) trading accounts for the majority of the investment, with an investment of 8.8 billion real ($ 1.5 billion) compared to 1.9 billion real ($ 340 million) invested in private equity (PE) trading. was.

The findings are outlined in a report released this week by the Brazilian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (ABVCAP) and KPMG. According to the survey, 70 Brazilian companies received investment in venture capital and private equity in the first quarter, 63 of which were backed by VC companies. Piero Minardi, President of ABVCAP, said:

Investment completed in the first three months of the year the values ​​were disclosed totaled R $ 10.7 billion, an increase of 87% compared to the same period in 2020. The average investment in VC trading was R $ 140 million ($ 25 million) and 277. R $ 1 million ($ 49 million) for PE investment. The average ticket per company invested by VC companies increased by 140% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Sales for the first three months of the year totaled R $ 7.8 billion ($ 1.4 billion).

The target companies for Brazilian VC and PE investors tend to be fintech, information technology companies, and technology companies operating in the insurance, marketing, advertising, and healthcare segments. According to KPMG’s lead partner Roberto Haddad, the Brazilian ecosystem is becoming more and more attractive to international backers. “Even in today’s difficult environment, foreign investors’ willingness to start up and Brazilian entrepreneurs is impressive,” he said.

E-commerce company Olist has attracted Goldman Sachs to a pool of backers

E-commerce company Olist announced a $ 80 million round of Series D led by Goldman Sachs on Thursday (15). The new investor has increased in number with Redpoint eventures, a supporter since 2015, participating in the round. The new investment is the conclusion of Olist’s R $ 310 million ($ 55 million) Series D closing announced in November 2020. The investment was led by existing backer Softbank along with Valor Capital, Velt Partners, FJ Labs, Pennsula Participaes and Kevin Efrusy. He led Facebook’s first venture capital investment and participated as an additional investor.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Tiago Dalvi, Olist offers a platform that combines market intelligence capabilities in three languages ​​with sales capabilities, payment checkout tools, and integration with logistics operators. In total, it serves more than 200,000 users in more than 180 countries. In the new round, the startup plans to make a strategic acquisition to add to its product portfolio in 2021. Last year, the company acquired e-commerce companies Clickspace and Pax Logstica. Startups are also planning to accelerate their international expansion plans.

Beep Sade’s new round captivated Valor Capital and Nubank CEOs.

Another notable deal, announced Wednesday (14) and led by an international fund in Brazil, was the Series B round of affordable healthcare provider BeepSade. The investment of R $ 110 million ($ 19 million) was led by the Valor Capital Group and joined by DNA Capital, Endeavor Catalyst and Bradesco, one of Brazil’s largest banks. In addition, Colombian billionaire David Velez, founder and global CEO of fintech giant Nubank, also participated in the round.

Founded in 2016 by doctor and firefighter Vander Corteze, the company began with a user’s home vaccination service and has expanded its reach in recent years to provide clinical testing. Beep will use fresh resources to expand its service portfolio and geography to serve Brazil’s major metropolitan areas.

On Wednesday (14), the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released its findings on Brazil’s Internet access. According to new data, the proportion of connected households increased from 79.1% in 2018 to 82.7% in 2019. The institute said 40 million Brazilians do not have access to the web. In 2019, 12.6 million domestically due to lack of interest (32.9%), perceived service being expensive (26.2%), or no resident in households who know how to do it. The household did not have access to the internet. Use the Internet (25.7%).

Compared to recent data, IBGE findings provide insights into digital inclusion in Brazil. Another study by the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee (CGI.br) on Internet Access in the Covid-19 Pandemic, published in May 2020, found that 71% of Brazilian households had access to the Internet, accounting for 20 million. Over households remain digital. Exclusion. More than half (58%) of Brazilians access the network only through mobile phones, accounting for 85% of the poorest segment of the population.

On Tuesday (13), the Central Bank of Brazil announced new features for PIX, the country’s instant payment system. New features released this year include the recipient’s QR code, which allows consumers to pay for and transfer goods and services even if they don’t have access to the internet at the time of the transaction.

According to the central bank, many Brazilians have restricted mobile data packages, so this feature is part of an effort to further democratize payments in Brazil. Another feature of this system is scheduled to begin later this year after public consultation and will include cash withdrawals via PIX. The purpose is to increase competition in Brazil’s financial services sector by providing consumers with the ability to obtain cash back when making purchases or simple cash withdrawals.

PIX was launched in November 2020 as part of a broader innovation program aimed at reviewing Brazil’s financial system.

Brazil is refurbishing some of its electronic voting machines prior to the 2022 presidential election. Approximately 300,000 electronic voting machines will be used in the next election, and up to 176,000 new units will be acquired through bidding. It was held on Friday (16). Positivo, Diebold, Intel, Daten and HID Global were among the people involved. The Brazilian government could spend up to R $ 980 million ($ 175 million) on acquiring a new machine.

Brazil, one of the only countries in the world where the voting process is completely electronic, introduced electronic voting in 1996 to ensure the confidentiality and accuracy of the election process. These machines allow you to process your results within minutes of closing the ballot. However, the Direct Recording Electronic model used in Brazil does not record physical evidence votes, increasing the risk of major software fraud and other types of tampering. Last year, Brazil launched an online voting test as part of a study on the feasibility of phasing out voting machines.

