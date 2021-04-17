Did the technology platform occupy the Supreme Court?





For more than a decade, simple rules of thumb predict the outcome of most proceedings in the Supreme Court affecting intellectual property rights. Simply select the results that drive the interests of your technology platform. Wrapped in the flag that information wants freedom, technology platforms have repeatedly persuaded courts that strong enforcement of intellectual property rights is bad for consumers and innovators. This is Silicon Valley, where what is good for GM is as good as what is good for America.

In fact, there is a strong reason for courts to believe that the continuous dilution of intellectual property rights is not good for the United States.

Last week’s Google v Oracle court ruling shows a tendency to support weak IP policies driven by technology platforms. The court applied the principles of fair use to protect Google from liability for copying over 11,000 lines of code from Oracle’s copyrighted Java programming language. The end result: Google owes nothing to the first move in the innovation sequence that gave Android an edge in the smartphone operating system market. It is puzzling how this result is considered fair.

The main purpose of intellectual property rights is simple. It provides a profit incentive to elicit an investment in the development of intangible assets that can often be replicated without compensation. This is achieved by issuing property rights that allow the market to price those assets. The indisputable facts of Oracle vs. Google tell the story of upside-down copyright. There, the judicial fiat money exempts the most beneficial infringement.

It is undisputed that Sun Microsystems (the predecessor of Oracle) has licensed Google to use Java to develop the Android operating system. It’s arguable that Google chose to copy a particular Java application programming interface instead to facilitate programmer adoption, but building an operating system without it is technical. It was feasible. There is no doubt that Google’s royalty-free release of Android supports Google’s digital ecosystem, which makes billions of dollars in revenue from ads, apps and other services.

The court did not mention whether Google acted maliciously. But in the words of a 1918 court ruling, it’s hard to find a better example of an infringer trying to reap in an unsown area. Nevertheless, Google’s actions may argue that it has created a public interest worthy of finding fair use. Oracle / Sun licenses Java for specific purposes in exchange for royalties, but Google always licenses Android without royalties, and its widespread use creates a wealth of value. Has been created. Therefore, Oracle’s copyright restrictions on Java may appear to be in line with the public interest.

This conclusion relies on the well-known but often false trade-off between exercising intellectual property rights on the one hand and maintaining access for users and subsequent innovators on the other.

First, a robust ecosystem emerges, even if Google agrees to pay the license fee, as Amazon and Samsung chose, or chooses to refrain from using Java code, like Apple and Microsoft. You may have done so. Although Microsoft Windows was released to end users on a positive loyalty basis, the Windows-based PC ecosystem still thrived and expanded access to computing power that was once reserved for governments and large corporations. did.

Second, Google, which has succeeded in funding Android on a royalty-free basis, has a weak IP environment that provides a business model in which free services induce user recruitment, which in turn supports paid services. Shows that it is suitable for. However, a weak IP environment is not suitable for other business models that more directly monetize innovation through licensing and other IP-dependent transactions. As a result, fair use impedes competitive ability to converge on the optimal combination of business models for a particular technology or content market.

The take, gift, and litigation strategies are not specific to Google or the circumstances of this case. Technology platforms are expanding this approach to a wide range of digital markets, from software to books, images and music. Under the legal umbrella provided by doctrines such as fair use, the slogan of wanting freedom of information is complementary, using other IP assets and transferring those assets to the adoption of seed platforms. It has been transformed into a business strategy for earning revenue through services. The platform has a competitive advantage. Normalization of infringement is in line with the private interests of a particular platform, but it is not clear whether it is in the public interest.

Everyone likes to get free stuff. However, the devaluation of intellectual property rights under decisions such as Google vs. Oracle can discourage investment by inventors, artists and entrepreneurs who underpin a strong innovation economy. It’s time to rethink whether the current weak IP policy trajectory is on the right track.

Jonathan M. Burnett is a professor of law at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, Tory H. Webb, and author of Innovators, Companies, and Markets: Organizational Logic of Intellectual Property (Oxford University Press 2021).

