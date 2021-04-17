PlayStation 5 has become the best-selling console in US history





Photo: Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo

According to retail analyst firm The NPD Group, Sony’s PlayStation 5 is the best-selling game console in US history, both in terms of unit sales and sales. So if you’ve been struggling to get it since its release in November last year, Scalper may not be entirely responsible.

This success is particularly noteworthy given that Sony is struggling to meet demand. With a global chip shortage that has become a bottleneck in the supply chain and problems with scalpers and bots, buying a PS5 has become a nightmare among retailers who run out of stock almost instantly.

As revealed by NPD Group executive director Mat Piscatella on Friday, the PS5 sold more units than any other console sold in the first five months in the United States. From the perspective of total sales.

Piscatella did not share accurate sales, but he pointed out that personal consumption of video games has skyrocketed so far this year. In the first quarter of 2021, Americans spent $ 14.9 billion on gaming hardware, content, and accessories. This is a 30% increase compared to the first quarter of 2020. Nintendo Switch is also doing very well, surpassing the charts as a best-selling console in terms of both unit sales and sales in March.

Sony and its competitor Microsoft were tough on the specific sales volume of next-generation consoles, but Sony reported in its quarterly sales report that PS5 sold 4.5 million units worldwide in 2020 alone. Was shown. Sony’s Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki plans to sell more than 7.6 million PS5s by the end of February and March, aiming to sell more than 14.8 million PS5s by this time next year. Said that.

