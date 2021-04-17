Top 3 pdf services to merge PDF

We use PDF documents in schools, businesses, jobs, etc. There are many situations where you need to arrange all PDF files into a single PDF. If you manually want to merge PDF, first you have to copy data and paste it into a new pdf. It is a very time-consuming process, so here are the best pdf merger tools that merge your multiple pdf in seconds.

2pdf.com

2pdf.com is a free online PDF manager tool. In 2Pdf.com you have many options like convert PDF, join PDF file, PDF compress, etc. you can easily merge your multiple PDF files into a single PDF.

The best thing about 2pdf.com, it is free and you won’t worry about your security because 2pdf.com automatically deletes converted files in 24 hours. You can assess 2pdf.com anywhere and all the converting process is on the cloud.

In very simple steps you merge multiple PDF files in 2pdf.com. first, select your PDF files. On adjust page, you can select pages that you want to convert. Click on the merge PDF option. that’s it download your PDF file.

Soda PDF

Soda PDF is another good PDF manager tool. You can compress, merge any pdf file easily. This platform is available in both web and desktop software. You have many options in soda PDF like merge PDFs, PDF converter, PDF editor, split PDF, etc.

The user interface of Soda is very easy to use. You get both the dropbox and google drive option so you can access your file in the cloud. To merge your PDF files in soda PDF, select your PDF files by using the drag and drop option or google drive. Click the merge option and that’s it your PDF files merged you can send these files directly in email or download it.

In soda PDF is free but the paid version is also available.

Small PDF

A small pdf is a very good tool for merge PDF files. Small PDF can merge multiple PDFs into a single document. In small PDFs, PDF editing means that once you select your PDF files, this software allows you to delete, rearrange pages while merging PDF documents.

You can easily merge PDF into small PDF, first drag and drop your PDF files. In a small PDF, you have an option to rearrange, delete specific pages. After that click on the merge option. download your PDF file.