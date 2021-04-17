Yu-Gi-Oh’s 5 best toon cards!





Yu-Gi-Oh toon card! A cartoon version of an existing card with various additions or unique effects.

Depending on the effects and tribes you add, there are several ways to incorporate them into your deck as you would in the classic version. They haven’t seen a competitive scene for a while, but recent additions could make them worthwhile again.

This is Yu-Gi-Oh! The best 5 toon cards of.

Toon harpy lady image via konami

The Toon Harpy Lady is a dull beast with an attack power of 1,300 and a defense power of only 1,400, and cannot even attack during the summoned turn. However, if you control Toon World, you can special summon it from your hand to destroy the spell, or if you control another Toon Monster, you can trap your opponent’s control. This effect can be used once per turn, so you can negate your opponent’s answer to the board.

Toon Cannon Soldier image via Konami

It looks like a mediocre card, but with the right combination of cards it can quickly become invincible. The Toon Cannon Soldier has only 1,400 attack power and 1,300 defense power, but with that effect you can homage monsters and deal 500 damage to your opponent as many times as you like in one turn. If you combine it with the correct card to revive the unit, you may be able to OTK your opponent after you have the card.

Toon Dark Magician image via Konami

Toon Dark Magician is similar to existing card counterparts, except that it rocks additional effects. Once per turn, you can discard the card and special summon another toon from your deck, or add toon spells and traps to your hand, making it the perfect cycling card if you don’t have a good answer in your hand.

Toon Black Glossy Soldier Image via Konami

Toon Black Raster Soldier must be Special Summoned by a Level 8 or higher Tribute Toon Monster from your hand or field. When you put this card on the board, a powerful monster with an attack power of 3,000 and a defense power of 2,500 will appear. This monster can escape in the match.

Toon cyber dragon image via konami

Like other toon monsters, toon cyber dragons cannot attack the summoned turn. You can overcome this if your opponent does not control the toon monster and the toon world is on the board. With decent stats of 2,100 ATK and 1,600 DEF, it’s a great addition to many decks.

