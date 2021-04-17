Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager





Google analytics

Super admins can enable Google Analytics to track visitor data for all sites on the Campus Press network. Google Analytics utilizes the WPMU DEV Beehive Pro plugin.

Once set, the data that users can see on their site[統計]+[GTM]>[Googleアナリティクス]>[統計]Will be displayed automatically.

Set up a Google Analytics account

The first step is to set up a Google Analytics account.

If you have already set up a Google Analytics account and want to use it, you need to log in to your Google Analytics account. In the lower left corner of the Google Analytics screen[管理]Click the button.

next,[プロパティの作成]Click.

Then, after starting the measurement, follow the same steps below for your new Google Analytics account.

If you don’t already have a Google Analytics account, you’ll need to go to the Google Analytics page and sign in to Google Analytics using your Gmail account that connects to Statistics on the Campus Press network. Use a generic Gmail account that you can share with other staff on your web team.

[測定の開始]Click.

Add your account name,[次へ]Click.

Add the property name, select the time zone and currency for the report,[詳細オプションを表示]Click.

[ユニバーサルアナリティクスプロパティの作成]Click Switch to. Add the website URL and[Google Analytics4とUniversalAnalyticsプロパティの両方を作成する]Select and[Google Analyticsプロパティの拡張測定を有効にする]Select,[次へ]Click.

Enter your business information and[作成]Click.

[Googleアナリティクスの利用規約に同意します]Click.

Connect to your Google Analytics account

Then on the network management dashboard[統計+ GTM]>[アカウント]Go to.

[Googleに接続]Click.

Sign in to your Gmail account with Google Analytics and[許可]Click.

Copy the Google sign-in code.

Paste the access code into the access code field and[認証]Click.

Your Google account is now connected.

On the network management dashboard[統計+ GTM]>[Googleアナリティクス]Go to.

[アカウント]Click the tab.

The profile is displayed under the analytics profile and the tracking ID is displayed under network tracking. The two tracking IDs must match.

If you have multiple profiles set up for your Google Analytics account, select the Analytics profile from the drop-down menu that matches your network tracking ID.[変更を保存]You may need to click.

Go to your Google Analytics account’s GA4 profile, enter your Measurement ID in your search, and copy your Measurement ID.

Measurement ID[統計]+[GTM]>[Googleアナリティクス]>[アカウント]of[アナリティクス4]Paste in the field,[変更を保存]Click.

Once you’ve set up an account, you’ll find dashboards for all sites on your network.[統計]+[GTM]>[ダッシュボード]It may take 24-48 hours for the statistics to be displayed on.

View Google Analytics data

Google Analytics data for the entire CampusPress network can be found on the network management dashboard.[統計+ GTM]>[ダッシュボード]It can be displayed with.

On the dashboard of the site you are interested in[統計+ GTM]>[ダッシュボード]You can also go to to see the Google Analytics data for sites hosted on Campus Press.

The Statistics + GTM dashboard consists of three modules:

Summary – A snapshot of site traffic over a specified time period. Statistics – A snapshot of your site’s Google Analytics data with a link to view the full report. Google Tag Manager – View the current status of your Google Tag Manager integration.

Overview Overview Overview

Timeframe Filter – Used as a filter to display daily, weekly, monthly, or custom range traffic and activity statistics. Pageviews – Shows the number of unique pageviews in the selected time frame and the rate of change over the same period. New users The number of new users in the selected time frame and the rate of change over the same period. Top page The most visited page in the selected time frame. Top Search Engine Selected time frame. The path that generated the most traffic (direct, organic search, referrals, paid, etc.) during the selected time frame in the top.

statistics

The stats module provides a snapshot of your site’s Google Analytics data.

[完全なレポートを表示]Click to[統計]+[GTM]>[Google Analytics]>[統計]You can go to and view detailed statistics from one area.

If you see a message similar to the following, it may take up to 24 hours for the data to start feeding. Please come back and check immediately. It can mean:

I haven’t waited 24-48 hours since I set up Google Analytics, so I need to wait a little longer. Google Analytics is not configured correctly.On the dashboard of the site[アカウント]Go to and check if the user is trying to set up Google Analytics and it is not configured correctly. Double-check that Google Analytics is properly configured on your network management dashboard. There is too little traffic to the site to view the data.[統計]+[GTM]>[Googleアナリティクス]>[統計]Try changing the date range with to see if it helps.

Visitor

[訪問者]The panel shows traffic and activity data across multiple metrics. By default, the visitors per session are displayed. Click one of the metrics below the visitor chart to see the chart for that metric.

These metrics are:

Sessions The number of unique user sessions in the selected time frame. A session is defined as a group of user interactions with a website that take place within a specific time frame. Users The number of unique individual users who have interacted with the site within the selected time frame. Page views The number of fully loaded pages Browser at the request of the user. A user who views 5 pages in a session will have 1 session and 5 page views. Pages / Sessions The average number of pages viewed by a user in a single session. Average Time Average time a user spends interacting with a site in a single session session.Bounce rate Bounce occurs when a user leaves the site immediately after accessing the site without interacting with elements on the page. To do. The bounce rate is the number of these events as a percentage of all sessions in the selected time frame.

[最後の期間と比較]Select to display data for the current time period for that metric in the previous time frame.

Real-time visitor

The real-time visitor module displays the current site visitors sorted by device.

Media, social networks and search engines

Various sources of medium site traffic: organic, direct, referral, etc. Social networks Traffic referenced to your site from social networks. Search Engines Search engine rankings based on the amount of traffic derived from these sources.

Top countries

The top country module shows the source of traffic to your site and the number of visitors from each country in the selected time frame.

top page

The top page module lists the most visited pages on your site, the number of visitors who viewed the page during the selected time period, the average time users spent on that page, and the rate of change from the previous time period. ..

For a detailed analysis of Google Analytics data, please log in to the Google Analytics page.

caveat

Do not filter the GA properties used for WP dashboard statistics as it can corrupt your data.

Google tag manager

You can connect to your Google Tag Manager account using the Statistics + GTM> dashboard Google Tag Manager module on your network management dashboard. If you already have Google Analytics integrated with Google Tag Manager, you don’t need to connect Analytics to Beehive. The TagManager container you connect to handles it.

[アクティブ化]Click to activate the integration.

