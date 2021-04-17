Chitkara University Innovation Championship: Funded by IIT Bombay Incubation Startup





Incubated by the prestigious IIT Bombay Association (SINE) for innovation and entrepreneurship, Chitkara Universitys India Innovation Championship-winning startup Pacify Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd has a patent that can cover large scratches with a stamp-sized spray. We have developed a patent-pending skin spray gun for skin.

Chitkara University recently held the finale of the India Innovation Challenge-2021. It is one of the largest funding fests and university-led platforms for upcoming start-ups. Curated by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Education Development (CEED) at the University of Chitkara and led by the Orbit Future Academy, the event will feature experienced investor VC partners SucSeed Indovation Fund (Hyderabad) and Modular Capital, ISBA, Supported by Accelerator Partner 100 Watts (Pune), an industry group. Like FICCI and MeitY Startup Hub (GOI), Himachal Pradesh Government, Chitkara University Research Innovation Network (CURIN), Chitkarla University NEW Gen-IEDC, this challenge promotes entrepreneurship and promising research, innovation and demonstrations. Curated to accelerate. Technology development (RID & D) throughout India.

The IIC is designed and curated to provide innovators and thinkers with the opportunity to compete in epic events, and is guided by new and innovative ventures by quickly tracking impact-savvy innovations. The championship is open to innovators, entrepreneurs, designers, thinkers, students, engineers, scientists, coders, trainers and scholars of all backgrounds.

A graduate of the Indian Institute for Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (Kanchi Plum), founder and CEO of Pacify Medical Technologies’ startup, said the startup was incubated in January 2019. This program helped me understand the gist of how to do it. Raise money for technology startups. Recorded video sessions can help you improve your knowledge of all aspects of financing. One-on-one sessions with mentors such as Orbit’s Nalin Singh helped me develop my skills.

The 2021 India Innovation Challenge received a record high of 460 submissions, of which 23 startups were allowed to propose and present ideas to a panel of 10 investors from India and abroad. .. A panel of investors, led by the Orbit Future Academy, made an in-situ investment of 50 racks, and a government grant for prototype development and product commercialization was also awarded by the panel of judges.

IIC 2021 finalists include participating teams from IIT Bombay, IIT Karagpur, University of the Punjab, Chitkara University, IIT Patna, Shere Kashmir Agricultural Science and Technology University (Kashmir), Kong Engineering University (Tamiru Nadu), and Ping Puri Chinchiwad University. Was there. Engineering (Pune), University of Florida-US, SR University (Warangal), Northeastern Regional Science and Technology Institute (Itanagar), starters from Bengalur and Indore.

Madhu Chitkara, a professional prime minister at Chitkara University, said Chitkara University has a nationwide vision to support entrepreneurship and innovation while acknowledging the efforts and creativity of others.

