Metal Gear Solid’s Twitter teases future announcements





Following a mysterious tweet from Metal Gear Solid’s official Twitter account, a whole new Metal Gear game could be announced next week.

Metal Gear Solid’s official Twitter account may have teased the possibility of future announcements of the franchise. This mysterious message follows many rumors about Metal Gear Solid developer Konami and the future of the current franchise, where Hideo Kojima is no longer in command.

Metal Gear Solid was first developed for the PlayStation 1 in 1998 and continues to make sequels to the PlayStation 4. Now that Hideo Kojima, the franchise’s lead creator, producer and director, has left Konami, I’m wondering where his fans are. The series is going. Six years have passed since the last major metal gear game “Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain”, and Konami seems to be gaining momentum aiming for a new title.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Why Metal Gear Solid 3 is the Most Important MGS Game

Since Kojima left the studio, fans have been hoping that the franchise will recover, despite the lack of official news about the Metal Gear series. Most recently, the official Metal Gear Solid Twitter account has been reactivated and tweeted strange and mysterious tweets. In response to another tweet from the Metal Gear character in space, the account seems to be teasing the possibility of a new announcement in the series, mentioning that something or someone may come next week.

Tom, I talked about this. Check the codec every morning for the latest information on meetings and evacuation in the event of a PMC intrusion.

And next week there will be visitors, so clean the vents and make sure the flag is properly hung, but don’t touch C4 this time. https://t.co/u9C6yrONil

— Metal Gear Official (@Metalgear) April 14, 2021

The original tweet is from the Twitter account of Tom Olsen’s fictional character linked to the Metal Gear Solid 2: Liberty Son event. In the account biography, their work is described as a maintenance technician at Big Shell, a place featured extensively in the second Metal Gear game. One interesting thing to note is that I’ve tweeted about BigShell since the account was created a week ago. In one of the tweets, Metal Gear’s account replied that more visitors could come to the location, and fans could have something to do with Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. I’m looking at it as a hint.

Recent rumors about 4chan have argued that the Metal Gear Solid Collection could appear on the PlayStation 4. Another rumor is that the Bluepoint Games are recreating the first Metal Gear Solid. Neither rumor has a strong source of information, so of course you should take it with a grain of salt. Recent tweets are currently the closest lead to the impending new Metal Gear Solid game. Fans need to wait until next week to see if anything happens.

Next: The Death Strand Naming System is worse than Metal Gear Solid

Source: Metal Gear Solid

Bungee-adopted multiplayer game designer for new franchises

About the author Olivia Harris (132 articles published)

Liv Harris is an Australian freelance journalist based in Sydney. She is an avid gamer and loves TV / movies. Liv mainly writes about video games, the latest movies and TV shows. She wrote for Kotaku and Gamespot before joining Screen Rant.

More from Olivia Harris

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos