What Apple TV 2021 Needs to Beat Roku and Amazon





The existing Apple TV 4K is a great streaming device, but it’s far from perfect. Here’s how Apple can guarantee that the 2021 model is a runaway success.

Appleis will soon announce the new Apple TV Streaming Box, and when it’s announced, there are some important things you need to do to become a serious competitor in the streaming industry. Almost four years after the Apple TV 4K was released in September 2017, it remains solid hardware in 2021, but Apple’s overall approach to streaming boxes hasn’t always been good. ..

It’s undeniable that Apple TV 4K has incredible hardware and unmatched processing power compared to Roku and Amazon streaming devices. Unfortunately, its high-end design didn’t drive sales. According to the 2020 aStrategy Analytics report, Apple’s tvOS operating system, which powers the Apple TV box, accounts for only 2% of the global streaming market. This is just a small percentage of users that Apple can appeal to, especially when it comes to how Apple dominates other areas such as phones and smartwatches.

It’s clear that something on the Apple TV must be modified to increase Apple’s market share and create products that are more functional to users. With the release of the 2021 model approaching and Apple’s next hardware event imminent, there are a few things that make Apple TV 2021 non-negligible.

Deeper integration of Apple TV apps

In general, Apple’s tvOS operating system for Apple TV is considered one of the best in the world. It’s fast, responsive, easy to navigate, and has robust app support for streaming services of all sizes. However, there are some identity crises. First introduced in 2016, the Apple TV app acted as a one-stop shop for all of your streaming needs. It can be used to rent new shows on iTunes or watch content on Apple TV +, allowing users to link to other streaming accounts to view shows such as Hulu and HBO Max directly on the Apple TV app.

Both the concept and execution of the Apple TV app are great, but at least with the Apple TV Streaming Box, it creates a confusing software experience. Treat the Apple TV app experience like any other app, rather than making it the main interface of your Apple TV box. If you want to find what you want to see using the Apple TV app on your Apple TV box, you need to turn on your Apple TV and then open the Apple TV app. It may not sound like a big deal on paper, but it always feels strange to have such disjointed experiences.

What seems like a better solution is to follow the route that Google took in the Google TV interface. The new Chromecast Google TV is basically a carbon copy of the Apple TV app, but it’s the main interface of Chromecast, not the individual applications that users need to open. Users can quickly use it to find what they want to see. If you don’t want to find anything using GoogleTVUI, there is a shortcut to jump directly into any of the installed streaming applications. This is a relatively small tweak, but Google TV feels like a complete experience, not a weird side project. Assuming the Apple TV app stays here, that’s when we see a similar integration.

Redesigned remote

If there’s one obvious complaint people have had about existing Apple TV boxes, it comes with a remote control. The remote is smooth and minimal in typical Apple fashion, but it’s a step further than it’s not so much fun to use. It’s very slippery, so thin that it’s often hard to hold, and it’s also the least functional compared to many competitors.

Repairing an Apple TV remote isn’t really that hard. All Apple needs to do is make it a little thicker, a little longer, and add a few buttons, such as an input button to manually change the video source and a customizable app shortcut. You can also look at Apple. Discard the controversial touchpad and give priority to traditional navigation buttons. To be honest, all of this will greatly help make the Apple TV remote control a much better experience.

More affordable

Above all, the most important thing that Apple TV 2021 needs to work properly is its pricing. The Apple TV 4K has a retail price of $ 179 since its debut in 2017, which may not sound exorbitant in the bubble, but is exorbitantly more expensive than all other 4K streaming devices on the market. The Amazon Fire TV 4K costs $ 50, the Chromecast with Google TV costs $ 50, and the new Roku Express 4K + costs just $ 40, which is even cheaper. In other words, Apple priced to push itself into the corner and refused to get out of it.

The $ 50 Apple TV with 4K streaming is probably out of the question, but we need to make some price cuts this year. The Apple TV 4K has significantly better performance than any of the other streaming devices listed above, and when combined with Apple’s generally higher prices, Apple’s streaming box is the most expensive thing people can buy. It’s not surprising to be one. .. But for some reason, Apple needs to find a way to reduce costs.

At $ 100, the Apple TV 2021 would be even more appealing. Still, Apple has the flexibility to adapt to its design and processor technology, but a much wider audience has access to the Apple TV exactly what Apple needs if it wants to compete seriously in the streaming world. Make it easier. Apple is generally not known for its year-over-year price decline, but recent releases like the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 show that it’s not unheard of for Apple. Apple knows that the price of Apple TV is too high, and Apple is priced because services such as Apple TV +, Apple Fitness, and Apple Arcade are an additional source of revenue, especially for those who have Apple TV hardware. I’m in a better position than ever to modify the model. ..

that’s all. Many of the Apple TV experiences are already top notch. To take that a step further, Apple now needs to refine some of its rough edges and deal with elephants at room prices. I’m still not sure if one of them will actually happen, but the next hardware event is scheduled for April 20th, so the wait time shouldn’t be too long.

