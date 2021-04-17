Hindu Description | How Will the US Supreme Court’s Decision in the Oracle vs. Google Proceedings Affect the Software Industry?





What is fair use? How did the court determine that Google’s proceedings were within fair use?

So far: On April 5, the US Supreme Court called Alphabet Inc if Oracle was accused of violating national copyright law. Has ruled in favor of Google. The proceedings, called the copyright proceedings of this century, began in 2010 when Oracle was indicted in the Federal District Court of San Francisco for infringing copyright on Google’s Android platform on a platform called Java SE. The proceedings passed the federal district court and the appeals court twice in the process of the US Supreme Court’s final decision with a 6 to 2 verdict.

What is the background of the incident?

Oracle’s proceedings took place shortly after the acquisition of Sun Microsystems, the developer of the Java language. As a result, programmers now own the copyright for Java SE (Standard Edition), the platform they use to build programs that run on any personal computer. Oracle’s responsibility was that Google copied part of this platform program while developing an Android platform for programmers.

What did the court find?

The court found that Google had negotiated with Sun Microsystems to license the use of the Java platform on Android before it was acquired by Oracle. However, the negotiations were unsuccessful. Finally, as the Supreme Court pointed out, we created the Android platform software using the services of about 100 engineers who worked for over three years. But Google also wanted millions of Java programmers around the world to be able to work with Android seamlessly. As Judge Stephen Breyer wrote in many opinions, I also copied about 11,500 lines of code from the Java SE program.

What were the legal questions that the Supreme Court had to consider?

Prior to Google bringing the case to the Supreme Court, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, the Court of Appeals, ruled in favor of Oracle. The lower court focused on two main questions that the Supreme Court had to consider. The first is whether Oracle can copyright a portion of the code copied by Google, and the second is whether the copy constitutes fair use if the first answer is positive. was.

In favor of Oracle, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that some of the copied code was copyrighted and Google’s actions did not constitute fair use. The Supreme Court decided to avoid the first question, saying, “In considering that decision, we will assume that the material is copyrighted for discussion. The copyright issue of the code is It remains important because the lower courts made different decisions, but the Supreme Court favors Google that some copies of the code constitute fair use and therefore do not violate copyright law. I have decided on the second question.

What is fair use?

According to the United States Copyright Office, fair use is a doctrine that promotes freedom of expression by allowing unauthorized use of copyrighted works in certain circumstances. Therefore, activities such as criticism, comments, news coverage, education, scholarships, and research may be subject to fair use. In other words, these activities may be exempt from piracy fees.

How did the court determine that Google’s proceedings were within fair use?

Section 107 of US Copyright Law provides a framework for determining fair use. It contains four factors: the purpose of use, the nature of the work, the importance of the part used to the entire work, and the potential market impact of use.

The court decided to start with the second element, the nature of the copyrighted work. Google’s advantage was the code that the court actually instructed the computer to perform the task and the code that Google copied, which is a line of APIs (application programming interfaces) that allow programmers to call. It was a distinction. Pre-created computing tasks for use in your own programs. The best way to understand this is to return to the district court’s explanation of what happened. The court said the API was like a library. Each package is like a bookshelf in a library. Each class is like a book on a shelf. Each method is like a chapter on how to do it in a book. Go to the right shelf, select the right book, and open a chapter that covers the work you need to do.

Google’s copy is transformative because the Supreme Court has copied only what programmers need to be able to work in another computing environment (Android) using their familiar programming language (Java). Said.

What is the meaning of this ruling?

There is a view that the software industry is reassured by the Supreme Court’s distinction between the types of code Google copied: the software interface and other creative code. With this decision, the Digital Rights Group’s Electronic Frontier Foundation has decided that it is a common practice for software developers to use, reuse, and reimplement software interfaces created by others: the Internet and personal computing we use. Every day he said that most of the underlying practices of technology would bring more legal certainty.

