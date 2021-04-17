Which of the five biggest tech companies is best to buy now?





For big cap high-tech stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). In thisFoolLivevideo clip, recorded April 8, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall, along with Chief Growth Officer Anand Chokkavelu, are each now such an impressive business. Explains the reason.

Anand Chokkavelu: The first one will be on Facebook. We talk a lot about the power of investing in platforms, but very simply, Facebook could have the largest platform in the world. Using Facebook, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram, we have become the number one, third, fourth and fifth social media network in the world. Only second-placed Alphabet YouTube breaks that rank. With these platforms, Facebook can stack subcommunities, transactions between individuals, small business support, e-commerce, Oculus virtual reality and more. It’s a buffet of monetization options as we progress. Matt, I think you have an Apple.

Matt Frankel: Yeah. These are 5 companies that really don’t need referrals. When it comes to appliances, it’s really Apple, and then everyone else. There are more than 1 billion people around the world using iPhone. Apple actually invented the tablet computing market. Did you know that less than 200,000 tablets were sold worldwide before the iPad, and 7 million in the first year of the iPad? They almost invented the market. Apple Watch and Mac laptops and desktops are considered the best in their respective product categories. The services business has only significantly strengthened its ecosystem over the last few years and still has plenty of room for growth. With about $ 200 billion in cash and investment, Apple has huge amounts of money for innovations or acquisitions that it deems appropriate. Their numbers are staggering, with revenues in the last quarter exceeding $ 100 billion. So Apple and everyone else is the way I classify most consumer electronics companies.

Chokkavelu: That’s right. Jason, you have an Amazon.

Jason Hall: Amazon, we consider them to be this huge e-commerce brand, so I find it difficult to describe it as a really interesting company. They are one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. The data seems to have come out of nowhere for many of us as they recently became America’s largest clothing retailer. When they bought Whole Foods, they were one of America’s largest supermarket chains and continue to expand their offerings there. They are one of the largest cloud service providers in the United States. But one of the interesting things about Amazon’s success and growth is that Amazon can unleash many other things by becoming its first and best customer. You think about Fulfilled by Amazon. This is a service that works well for both third parties and Amazon. This is because it is the first and best customer and fulfillment center. Next, consider Amazon Web Services. It’s the same thing. Amazon was the number one customer of cloud services, and now we have AWS. When I look at the future of Amazon and think about such possibilities like telehealth, I think. If telehealth works as a big commercial bet for Amazon, it’s because Amazon can be the first and best customer for your internal needs and take advantage of it to make a meaningful profit. I think that’s a big thing that really summarizes Amazon.

Chokkavelu: Microsoft Matt.

Frankel: Without Microsoft, you probably wouldn’t see me right now. I’m doing this on a Windows PC and reading notes from a Word document. So without Microsoft this wouldn’t have happened so far. As I said, they are renowned for their Windows operating system and Office productivity tools, both of which are market-dominant and are largely isolated from competitive risk at this time. There are also Microsoft, LinkedIn social networks, and the Azure cloud platform that has gained market share on Amazon. Anyone who has gained market share on Amazon is pretty impressive in my book. It also has a significant presence in the gaming industry with many other computing hardware offerings, including Xbox consoles and tablets. A very profitable company. We currently have over $ 130 billion in cash. Like Apple, it’s a truly well-funded company that grows through acquisitions and innovations and expects revenues of over $ 160 billion. What can you really say about Microsoft? There is no doubt that more than half of all viewers use Microsoft products to watch this.

Chokkavelu: That’s right. Jason with Alphabet, the last one before we got to something really fun.

Hall: Most people know what Google is. Do you think it’s been more than five years since the company name changed to the alphabet? But it’s still a core business, and it’s very important, generating over $ 100 billion in revenue last year. But you also have YouTube. Interestingly, many may not remember. YouTube was originally an acquisition made by Google, but when combined, it generated $ 124 billion in revenue between Google and YouTube, and its advertising revenue continues. To promote this business. There is also Google Cloud. It’s amazing how late Google is to the party. Since this is a company built in the cloud, the alphabet lags behind in terms of cloud services. This was probably the first cloud company in terms of scale we think of, but in reality it seems to have turned on the engine so that there are real players in the cloud. Google Cloud and YouTube are really fast growing. They have a lot of grounds to supplement to make them relevant, as Google search does. But in the end, you’re thinking about Google, thinking about “other bets,” and thinking about its ability to find something that will be something next. Do we think it will happen? We hope so. I know management wants that, because the company is trying to find a big new winner. To be honest, it’s been a long time since the next big winner came out.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos