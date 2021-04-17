Amazon has canceled the Lord of the Rings MMO game





According to Bloomberg, Amazon Game Studios has canceled the Lord of the Rings online role-playing game. The company announced a project with Leyou-owned Athlon Games in 2019, planning it as a free game for PCs and consoles.

According to an announcement from Athlon at the time, the game was set long before the Lord of the Rings event, exploring lands, people, and creatures that Tolkien space fans had never seen before. However, Leyou was acquired by Tencent Holdings in December, and an Amazon spokeswoman said in an email to The Verge that it couldn’t secure the conditions to advance the title at this time.

A spokeswoman added that the LOTR project team will be working on other games for the company. I love Lord of the Rings IP and am disappointed not to offer this game to my customers.

Since its launch in 2014, Amazon Game Studios has not yet released a successful video game, canceling some of the previously announced games and postponing other games. The 2019 Grand Tour video game adaptation got so bad reviews that the game was pulled from the store. In January, Bloomberg reported to Game Studios that it had internal problems, such as a culture that didn’t provide equal opportunities for men and women, and a painfully slow in-house game engine.

But Amazon’s next CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​said he was committed to the video game division. The division was launched under Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and resigning as CEO later this year. According to Jasie, the team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most.

Meanwhile, Amazon is reportedly still planning to spend a breathtaking amount on another Lord of the Rings property. It is said to pay $ 465 million in the first season of the LotRTV show.

Updated at 6:45 pm EST on April 17: Added statement from an Amazon spokeswoman.

