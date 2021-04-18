Mercedes-AMG declares SUV war at BMW





In the ongoing model Ping Pong between BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the latter took the inner lane of its fierce fellow German carmaker this week. Over the past few months, BMW has made progress with its powerful SUV products. But this week, in a move similar to a master poker player, Mercedes replied: Not only did the three-star beat the BMW array of the XM competition model, but thanks to the AMG GLS63, it also advanced in the scorecard. As a full-fledged M version of the rival …

In the ongoing model Ping Pong between BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the latter took the inner lane of its fierce fellow German carmaker this week.

Over the past few months, BMW has made progress with its powerful SUV products. But this week, in a move similar to a master poker player, Mercedes replied, “Meet you and raise you.”

Not only did the three-stars negate the arrangement of BMW’s XM competition models, but thanks to the AMG GLS 63, they also made progress on the scorecard.

A full-fledged M version of BMW’s stable rival, the X7, hasn’t been realized yet, so a large seven-seater SUV will currently be the trump card for AMG. It does not count the very unique G-Wagon in the G 63 outfit. This isn’t usually a Mercedes SUV style, but it still serves as a representative of the G Family.

The current harvest of Mercedes’ AMG SUV has come a long way since the humble beginnings of the late 1990s. The first Merck SUV equipped with Affalterbach’s Monica was the ML55, whose 255kW / 510Nm 5.4-liter V8 engine helped reach 0-100 km / h in 6.7 seconds. That number makes the ML55 look like an ox cart, compared to the time clocked even by today’s fewer AMG SUVs.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the five models Mercedes-AMG launched this week: Stay tuned for more detailed high performance road tests and many driving test tests over the coming weeks.

GLS 63

Due to its heavy weight of 2630 kg, the GLS is actually heavier than the 2560 kg in the G63 guise. But, believe it or not, it’s faster.

Both are powered by the same 4.0 liter biturbo V8 engine, but if the G63 outputs 430kW / 850Nm, the GLS63 power plant produces 450kW / 850Nm. In addition, the integrated EQ Boost starter alternator mounted on the latter can generate an additional 16 kW and increase its total output to 466 kW.

It is transmitted via the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission to all four wheels enabled by AMG Performance 4Matic + all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution. The end result is an astonishing claimed 0-100 km / h sprint time of 4.2 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds faster than the claimed time of the G63.

AMG engineers also use an advanced high-performance braking system to allow the brute to brake as hard as it accelerates.

This striking system uses 400 x 38 mm integrated internal ventilation and perforated brake discs on the front and 370 v 32 mm integrated internal ventilation brake discs on the rear. And best of all, among this raw testosterone, what Mercedes calls the SUV’s “S-Class” is a luxurious, high-tech, seven-seater cruise with the comfort of all the creatures you want in a car. It’s a ship.

And if parading a basic R3 million monster isn’t enough, you can rub it further by ordering a GLS 63 with an older Mercedes monoblock 23-inch rim. You can choose from two colors, black for R70k and chrome for R82k. Difficult choices that the rich must make …

price:

R3 154 000

GLE 63 S & Coupe

Equipped with the same hardware as the GLS 63, but weighing 210 kg lighter, the GLE 63 S poses a major threat to BMW’s X5 competition on paper.

The February X5 competition became the fastest SUV civilian ever tested when the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S was knocked out of the perch in 3.83 seconds. This is only 300 seconds from the 3.8 second time claimed by BMW.

Currently, Mercedes claims that the GLE 63S can reach 100km / h from a standstill in a similar time of 3.8 seconds, and road test editor Mark Jones takes the beast to Gerotek to win a medal. I can’t wait to go. The standard maximum speed is limited to 250 km / h, up to 280 km / h with the optional AMG driver package.

If you prefer a sportier look to replace the traditional SUV-style GLE 63 S, we recommend the GLE 63 S Coupe, a direct rival of the BMW X6M competition. The coupe is clearly more athletic than its 63 mm lower siblings, with a sloping rear roofline and distinctive rear styling.

The two share the same hardware, but the difference is primarily due to dimensions. The coupe weighs 25 kg and has 655 liters of trunk space 25 liters more than its siblings.

Similar to the BMW lineup offered only in the X5 competition, the GLE 63 is only available in the S outfit. According to Mercedes, that’s because customers demand that they only offer S derivatives.

price:

GLE 63 S – R2 885 000

GLE 63 S Coupe – R2 948 000

GLE 53 & Coupe

If you didn’t get all the lottery numbers correctly or are still waiting for the final payment from a juicy bid deal, there are more affordable AMG models out there.

These “less” brothers are powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder in-line engine with an electrically assisted compressor. It produces 320kW of power and 520Nm of torque, and an additional 16kW / 250Nm is available via the EQBoost starter generator to power the 48V mild hybrid system. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9G box.

Mercedes claims that both GLE53 models reach 100km / h from standstill in 5.3 seconds. For the record, it’s a second slower than BMW claims that its rivals X5 and X6 M50i complete the sprint.

These AMG models have less grunts under the hood than their more expensive siblings, but their interior matches them to every corner of the road. The luxurious cabin offers everything from black nappa leather with contrasting red top stitching to the display concept MBUX. It’s not bad if it’s not the first prize.

price:

GLE 53 – R1 837 000

GLE 53 Coupe – R1 925 000

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos