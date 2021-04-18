Blood type is not a risk factor for Covid-19 in the United States. Inhaled asthma drugs may prevent the exacerbation of mild illness – PharmaLive





Blood type is not a risk factor for COVID-19 in the United States.Inhaled asthma drugs may prevent the exacerbation of mild illness

The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific research on the new coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for the virus-induced disease COVID-19.

Blood group not a factor in COVID-19 risk in US patients

Blood types do not affect the susceptibility of US patients to COVID-19, new studies suggest. Researchers analyzed data from approximately 108,000 people in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada who were tested for COVID-19 and whose blood types were recorded in medical records. According to a report published in the JAMA Network Open, none of the A, B, AB, or O blood types was associated with the risk of infection or the need for hospitalization or intensive care. Small studies in China, Italy and Spain show that type A blood is at high risk for COVID-19 and type O blood is at low risk, and a large study in Denmark shows that blood group is COVID. -19 associated with severity. Like this new study, studies from New York and Boston did not find such a link. The study’s co-author, Dr. Jeffrey Anderson of the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, said in a statement that blood group effects can vary from population to population. “We looked at many risk factors for who needs to be hospitalized and who needs more advanced care. At least in our population, blood types are not on that list. “Anderson said. (Https://bit.ly/32rVzVb)

Asthma medications may prevent mild exacerbations of COVID-19

Inhaled corticosteroids, commonly used to treat asthma, help prevent patients with mild COVID-19 from getting sick, according to the results of a study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. Within a week of onset of symptoms, 73 patients were randomly assigned to receive budesonide inhalation twice daily, and another 73 were assigned to receive regular care only. On average, patients used budesonide for 7 days. Ultimately, 15% of patients receiving regular care required an emergency care visit or hospitalization, compared to only 3% of patients treated with budesonide. Patients who took budesonide also had fewer days of fever and fewer days of medication to prevent fever, and recovered on average one day earlier. “As far as we know,” this is the first trial of inhaled corticosteroids in early COVID-19 disease and can provide “first easily accessible and effective intervention” for patients with mild symptoms. There is sex, “the researchers said. They said there was an urgent need for larger trials to confirm their findings, “especially in a widely available and relatively safe early-given treatment setting.” (Https://bit.ly/3e6p2K1)

Household members face a higher risk of transmission from British variants

New data show that people infected with the UK-identified variant B.1.1.7 are more likely to infect their families than those infected with the less contagious coronavirus mutant. Become. During the three weeks of February, researchers in Ontario, Canada, monitored people living with COVID-19 patients in more than 2,500 nearly equivalent private households. Two weeks after the patient was diagnosed, the so-called secondary incidence (infection rate of household members) was 31% higher when infected with the B.1.1.7 virus variant than with COVID-19. It was caused by a variant that didn’t bother me so much. If the first infected person did not develop symptoms, the secondary incidence was 91% higher at B.1.1.7, researchers reported on medRxiv prior to peer review. And when the original patient was initially asymptomatic and then became ill, if the patient had the B.1.1.7 mutant, household members were more than 200% more likely to be infected. Since its emergence in the United Kingdom, B.1.1.7 has spread to over 100 other countries. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is now the leading coronavirus variant in the United States. (Https://bit.ly/32lfTHT)

COVID-19 Cytokine Storm Experimental Wearable Monitor

The wearable “sweat sensor” will eventually monitor patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses to monitor the development of cytokine storms, a surge in inflammatory proteins that signal the potential for a fatal overreaction of the immune system. The researchers said it might help. Cytokines are usually measured in the blood. They can also measure sweat, but only with “passive” sweat. It is not the type of sweat that is produced during exercise. “The big challenge is not to sweat too much, especially in an air-conditioned environment,” said Shalini Prasad of the University of Texas at Dallas in a statement. In a wristwatch-like device developed by her team, a small amount of passive sweat diffuses into a sensor strip attached to an e-reader. The reader detects the inflammatory protein and sends the data wirelessly to the smartphone app. “Especially now, in the context of COVID-19, if pro-inflammatory cytokines can be monitored and seen to be on the rise, patients can be treated early, even before symptoms appear. “Masu”, a virtual conference of the American Chemical Society on Friday. Researchers plan to test the device first in patients with non-COVID respiratory infections such as influenza. (Https://bit.ly/2RvJPij)

