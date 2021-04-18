All abilities and rankings in the Trickster class





Outriders’ Trickster class quickly became a fan favorite. All ranked class abilities are:

Outriders’ Trickster class is a class you should choose at the start of the game if you prefer a fast-paced playstyle. Tricksters are suitable for those who can fight enemies up close and want to get in and out of the situation quickly. Tricksters have the ability to bend the laws of space-time, so this class is perfect for assassinations and unpredictable movements.

This class is insanely fun. It may not be as sturdy as the other classes in the game, but it definitely allows you to move as fast as possible, which is great for fast-paced games like outriders. Playing as a trickster is fun, but to play more efficiently, you first need to familiarize yourself with the abilities that come with your class.

8 Borrowed time

The Borrowed Time ability is perfect for getting in and out of the situation in a blink of an eye. When you activate the skill, it marks your current location. You will also receive an increase in defense equivalent to 16.5% of the anomaly power. You can then move around as you like, but when you trigger the skill again, it will teleport back to the marked location.

It takes a little practice to master the Borrowed Time skill, but it can be very helpful in many situations, especially if you are trapped. Combined with Hunt the Prey is also very satisfying. This ability can be combined with mods such as Armor of Eons, Time-Space Protection, and Death Shell. This ability is unlocked at level 13.

7 Venator’s Knife

Venator’s Knife is a deception skill. It allows you to throw a temporary knife at the enemy. The blade bounces around up to 5 enemies. After that, these enemies will slow down for 10 seconds, doubling the next damage you take. This ability can be unlocked at level 17.

There are several mods you can equip to make this ability even more powerful. Sharpening mods increase the damage of this ability. Eager Edges increases the maximum number of affected enemies for 7 people.

6 slow trap

The slow trap ability is unlocked at level 3. When activated, the sphere will appear around you, slowing down enemies trapped inside the sphere and making it easier to attack. Time distortion also works with projectiles.

The Ultimate Big Range mod extends the range of the sphere by 2 meters. You can also equip the Thunder Dome mod to receive 100% after completing the skill. If you want to weaken an enemy trapped in a sphere, you can equip a weakening zone mod.

5 cyclone slices

If you want to move like a tornado while doing a lot of damage to your enemies, the cyclone slicing ability should fulfill your wishes. This ability allows you to spin like a whirlwind for about 5 seconds while damaging hit enemies. This also interrupts their skills. Equipped with the Ultimate Duration Mod, this ability can last for about 15 seconds.

Other useful mods for this ability are speedups that work as sound, wind slashes that increase the damage of abilities, and rebound mods. Its last mod returns all incoming bullets at the enemy while the skill is active.

4 time lift

The timelift ability is the last ability to unlock as a trickster at level 22. Once activated, this ability will send enemies floating in the air and will not be able to fight for about 3.5 seconds. Double-time mods increase this duration and stop enemies twice as long.

This ability also weakens affected enemies and interrupts their skills in the process. If you have Geiger’s Wave mod equipped, you can also give it a vulnerable status. To reach more enemies, the Long Range mod triples the range of this ability.

3 temporal blade

Temporary blade abilities are the first abilities available as tricksters. Not only will this cause considerable damage, but it will also prevent the use of their skills. The damage dealt is equivalent to 86% of your anomaly power. It also throws the affected enemies.

If you want to increase the damage of this weapon, equip it with the Strong Slice mod. You can also equip the Slasher mod to use this ability again before triggering a cooldown.

2 twist round

Twist round abilities cover bullets with anomaly power, making shots much more powerful than ever. The amount of damage done to the weapon is 50% of the total anomaly power. This ability may not be as flashy as other abilities, but it makes you a very powerful character.

To make this ability even more powerful, you can equip the Twisted Fate mod. This basically makes you a critical damage monster while the ability is active. This skill lasts until you reload or switch weapons. You can also use additional Magmods to extend your abilities to another round. This ability is unlocked at level 6.

1 Hunt for prey

The Hunt the Prey ability is one of the most fun things about being a trickster. Activating this ability will teleport behind the enemy. This also gives you a significant shield bonus. The possibilities are endless with this ability, especially if you are already accustomed to being a trickster.

This ability can be combined with many other abilities such as Temporal Blade and Borrowed Time. It can also be combined with mods to make it more powerful. Backstabber, for example, increases the damage done to enemies teleported behind. You can also use Timeblast to apply Slow within a radius of 5 meters from the teleported area.

