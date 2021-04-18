American Petroleum Institute Announces Goals to Fight Climate Change





The American Petroleum Institute recently published a list of goals that will help promote a low-carbon future while meeting future energy needs.

The API and its member companies are already promoting and implementing many, if not all, of the goals outlined in the new framework. Lin Granger, the secretary-general of API Colorado, said he wouldn’t just talk about negatively impacting people’s perceptions of the industry.

Climate change is a reality. According to Granger, the climate is changing and we want to be part of the solution and go to the table. I think we have and still play a role in reducing emissions and focusing on that area.

The API wants to accelerate the technological acceleration and innovation of processes such as carbon capture, which is a process designed to capture carbon dioxide and reduce its impact on the surface by entering the atmosphere. Reducing carbon emissions is another goal of its own.

Organizations also want to see a wise economy-wide carbon pricing policy that puts monetary figures on carbon emissions and shifts the financial burden to those that generate carbon emissions rather than those that are affected. ..

Finally, the API framework advocates the advancement of cleaner and more efficient fuels and the development of a consistent and transparent climate reporting process.

According to Granger, the industry feels like it’s doing a very good job of reducing emissions and focusing on climate and public health safety and the environment. I think the API has been working on what constitutes these five elements of the climate policy framework in some way or in some way for quite some time. In the end, I think we’ve put everything together in this framework and officially rolled it out.

Colorado is also one of the industry leaders, Granger said. State regulations and member organizations have already made goals like APIs a fairly common practice.

Granger said the industry has significantly reduced surface imprints by developing horizontal drills that can be used in place of multiple vertical drills. She also said that the hydraulic fracturing industry has reduced emissions by 50%.

Jason Maxi, director of the Weld County Department of Oil, Gas and Energy, previously told Greeley Tribune that the industry is making progress to increase operational safety and efficiency.

According to Maxey, we’ve heard many times that the industry is willing to introduce new technologies and new standards to reduce emissions and reduce waste, making it more efficient and effective. Obviously, our state was a leader in rules for protecting the health and environment of our citizens.

According to Granger, these five goals not only show that the API is looking at long-term demand for oil and natural gas, but also that the industry is ready to adjust for greater profits. ..

But she said people often have a bad view of oil and gas. Therefore, the API focused on creating a cohesive low-carbon goal framework.

We have a very negative perception there, and as you know, perception is a reality, Granger said. We need to work very hard to change that perception. That has been my focus for the last few years.

The director, hired in 2019, has shown that this framework will guide the government’s policies supported by the organization and how it will work in partnership with renewable energy sources. ..

Granger pointed out that while renewable energy sources rely on oil and gas by-products, oil and gas companies are some of the state’s largest investors in renewable energy.

She believes that, like Maxi and other energy representatives in the region, a powerful energy mix will move Colorado and the world forward.

According to Granger, this framework represents our commitment to tackle climate change head-on while continuing to meet the demand for cleaner energy. I’m really excited about the framework. It feels like Colorado is ahead of the game, but there’s always room for improvement and we’ve always been looking forward to what we can do to keep progress in this regard.

