Why Super Smash Bros. Temple Stage is so loved (and feared)





Super Smash Bros. is best known for crossover fighters, but stages like the Hyrule Temple are so much loved that they are as impressive as the characters.

Since the N64, one of Nintendo’s strengths has been creating games with a great local multiplayer experience. Super Smash Bros. is still one of the best games. It’s a large game crossover known for a roster of dozens of characters, but the map in which those characters fight is just as important. Of all of them, the Super Smash Bros. Hyrule Temple Stage may be the most beloved for good reason.

What makes Super Smash Bros. such a great multiplayer game is a seemingly simple mechanic that is easy to learn but cruel to learn. Each fighter has its own move set, so each new installment character is the star of the show. However, the stage in which the player fights is essential to the experience, as it can affect the match regardless of the player’s character choices.

It’s not a secret Smash has a good share of bad maps. On maps like Super Smash Bros. Rumble Falls, players don’t have time to focus on combat because they have to focus on moving up the platform and staying alive. Pac-Land is not only ugly, it’s also terrible to play. Polk City is so huge that it’s difficult to even scrap it with your opponent. Final destinations and battlefields are a safe bet, but not everyone wants a competitive smash-type experience. Fortunately, the Temple Stage of Super Smash Bros. Melee can appeal to smash players on all walks.

Why Super Smash Bros. Temple is so much fun (& scary)

Based on The Legend of Zelda’s game, Smash Brothers Merase Temple is a large map that interconnects platforms and routes of all kinds. At first, it seems to be separated from the level design point of view when compared to other maps, which is why it’s so much fun. Temples allow you to engage in multiple battles at any time in different segments of the stage, but not as big as New Polk City mentioned above. It’s easier to move from one location to another because there is a central path connecting each segment. The map is further improved with the Great Dungeon Music of Zelda 2: Link’s Adventure playing in the background.

The best part of the map is the segment in the lower left corner. The ceiling is very low and there is a wide path to bounce off enemies. This is a great place for players who reach a high percentage to bunker down. It’s difficult for anyone to get up from there. Players will find it very common to get up to 300% of enemies here before finally killing them from the side or top. That’s why the temples are so scary. Knocking the entire corner pocket can be very stressful, as the points at which the player will be fired from that area are unpredictable. Hyrule Temple isn’t the most competitive map in the series, but there are several reasons why it has been able to appear in most Super Smash Bros. games since its debut in 2001 at Super Smash Bros. Melee.

