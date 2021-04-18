Fortnite Lara Croft and Aloy team-up event delayed





Epic Games was originally scheduled for April 16th, but announced that the Lara Croft and Alloy team-up event at Fortnite would be delayed by a few days. This delay is due to the inability to launch content on all platforms at the same time on the first scheduled release date. Fans of the game can appreciate that the delay is only a few days. It will start on April 19th.

This event involves the availability of each skin of the iconic female protagonist. Alloy made its debut on PlayStation 4’s Horizon Zero Dawn. There, the player was tasked with playing as her, defeating a giant robot dinosaur on a journey to discover her past and the past of the game’s retro-futuristic world. Players with a PS5 can unlock additional alloy skins once they have the original. Lara Croft has been the protagonist of the Tomb Raider series for many years. Tomb Raider has been successful in the reboot trilogy in recent years, but Fortnite skins resemble her classic outfits from older games. It is time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series. Each skin can be purchased from the in-game store.

When the event begins on the new day of April 19, it consists of a mode in which the player is paired with a duo partner and peeled off as one of the iconic major women. For those playing with Alloy, only those playing with craftable bows and rollers can access her signature dual pistol. Players then need to hunt wildlife, collect supplies and head to Primal Victory Royale. This mode is a homage to the mechanics of the game from which the character originated and features craft and survival themes.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PC, and mobile devices.

