New Fortnite Leak excites OG players





The new Fortnite Season 6 Leak suggests that the long-awaited skin will soon be available in the item shop. This is a skin that pleases OG players, and more specifically, players prior to Chapter 2 of Season 5 and Season 6. In a recent update that delves into the file, the prominent Fortnite data miner recently discovered an update added to the “Kevin Couture” skin. This is, of course, a cube-themed skin based on the Kevin the Cube for Season 5, Season 6, and Season X.

Taking Twitter, data minor Mang0e revealed that Epic Games has updated its skins with a larger game update, and more specifically with the new AirGlow material.

I don’t know what the skin itself looks like, but the file has been around for months and this is the first update in a while. Many have begun to wonder if the skin has been abandoned, but it seems that Epic Games is still working on it with some ability.

KevinCouture was updated on 16.20 with the new “AirGlow” material.

For those who don’t know, Kevin Couture is a cube-themed skin that has been working for months …

— Mang0e (@ Mang0e_) April 13, 2021

At the time of release, we don’t yet know what this skin will look like, but it will probably be released through the Item Shop at either Season 6 or Season 7. The latter is more likely. At the moment because of this season’s theme.

As for Epic Games, it’s obviously hard to reach out to the skin, but so far it has refused to admit its presence or leaks. However, if for some reason this pattern of silence breaks down, I’ll update the article about skin and this particular leak.

Fortnite is available for free on your PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

