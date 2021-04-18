Samsung Galaxy A22s BIS list suggests imminent launch in India





Samsung is reportedly working on another affordable 5G smartphone under the Galaxy A lineup. This smartphone, called the Galaxy A22, will also be available in the 4G version. Sporadic, but handset is also appearing in the leak. Currently, the Galaxy A22 is found on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

According to the list, the phone sports SM-A225F / DS model number and supports dual SIM. Other features will not appear in the list. The appearance, however, suggests the imminent launch of the phone in the country.

The mobile phone with model number SM-A226B (known as the 5G version) comes with four rear cameras. This setup is said to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Rumor has it that the phone will be available in multiple RAM and storage variations. Available in gray, white, light green, purple and other color options. For performance, the handset may rely on the MediaTek 700 series chip or Qualcomms 4805G processor.

According to old rumors, the Samsung Galaxy A22 comes standard with Android 11. Pricing is said to be around 229 euros (about 20,450 euros). If true, it would be much more affordable than the Galaxy A32, one of the most affordable Samsung 5G phones.

Apart from the affordable Galaxy A 5G phone, Samsung has similar plans for the M-series. The company has already confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy M42 in India on April 28th. Smartphones are also the first 5G phones in the popular Galaxy M lineup. The main features expected of the Galaxy M42 5G are a 6,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 64megapixel quad camera, and a Qualcomms Snapdragon 750G processor.

In the coming days, we could hear more from Samsung about two upcoming 5G phones. Until then, stay tuned.

