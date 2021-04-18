How to install and sideload older Wear OS apps that aren’t on Google Play





In recent weeks, Google has abolished the traditional Wear OS app installation method for new phone and watch pairings. This means that new wearable buyers and buyers who need to reset their device may not see all the same apps as before. Ideally, developers would update and modernize their applications to fix this, but end users can easily install and sideload those Wear OS apps.

What’s wrong?

New Wear OS users, including users who buy new watches or reset old wearables or smartphones, may not have access to all the apps they’ve been using for years.In the Google Play store accessible from your wrist, under the green search button[スマートフォンのアプリ]All these applications are no longer visible in the section.

What has changed with the Wear OS app installation?

Wear OS applications that no longer appear in the “Smartphone Apps” section of the Play Store are technically outdated because they still use the “Legacy Embedded App Model.” As explained earlier:

In 2017, Android Wear 2.0 introduced a standalone app model and an on-watch Play Store. As part of making wearables more independent, Google wanted smartwatch apps not to be bundled or depended on compatible smartphones (for communication).

Despite making that change many years ago, Google maintained this legacy model, where these applications exist only in the Phone Apps section. Wearable apps are physically bundled with the phone client and do not exist individually as their own searchable list.

On March 10, 2021, Google changed the Play Store to virtually fail to detect older Wear OS apps that aren’t using the latest multi-APK models and prevent them from being installed as before. The company may be doing this to deprecate legacy infrastructure prior to the next stage of the platform.

It took years to update the app, but many, including major developers, haven’t updated it for some reason. Some applications are not currently being actively developed, but will continue to work.

How to sideload (manually install) appson Wear OS

Fortunately, Wear OS is Android only, so you can also manually transfer the APK file to your watch and install it. The easiest way to do this is by developer Malcolm Bryant, who first warned the community about the March 10 change. Brian has created a self-proclaimed “easy way to sideload apps to Wear OS devices.”

How to install / sideload Wear OS apps

Sign up for “Become ster” in “Wear Installer” on Google Play

Install on your android phone

Install on Wear OS watch

Manually search for “Wear Installer” on the Play Store

Turn on the Wear OS Developer option

For watches:[設定]>[システム]>[バージョン情報]Open and[ビルド番号]Tap 7 times to enable it.Developer options[設定]Appears at the bottom of

In the developer options, enable ADB debugging, then enable “debug via Wi-Fi”

Open Wear Installer on your watch

Remember the IP address displayed

Enter the IP address in the Wear Installer app on your mobile phone and[完了]Tap. Select the Wear OS app on your mobile phone to install the watch version.

“Installed apps” will list all of your phones and a single tap will start the installation process. It takes a few seconds to transfer the APK to your wrist.There is also a Download tab for other applications, but the Wear Installer allows you to press and hold to extract the watch APK file for backup.

The first time you use it, you will be prompted “Do you want to allow debugging?” On your watch. Tap “Always allow from this computer”

Tap “Install” on your mobile phone.The ware installer records the progress

When you’re done, turn off ADB debugging. This is battery drain.

