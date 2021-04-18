Muon Anomaly: How the “Last Hope” Effort Revolutionizes Physics





Earlier this month, physicists at the Fermilab near Chicago reported the results of the Muon g-2 experiment, which observed the wobbling of elementary particles called muons. This wobble has widespread implications for future research.

Observations have revealed that muons (electron-like elementary particles, weighing only about 200 times) wobble more than originally predicted when swirling around a magnetized ring. However, a series of calculations released on the same day sheds different light on the findings.

(Photo: Fermilab YouTube channel)

Confirmation of previous anomaly

Almost 20 years ago, physicists observed possible anomalies in the behavior of particles, creating hope for breakthrough discoveries. An measurement attempt was made at Brookhaven National Laboratory in 2004 and provided values ​​for the magnetic moment of muons that were considered anomalous in the context of the Standard Model of particle physics.

In a fast-forward 16 years later, an international team of more than 170 physicists jointly published what was tagged as “the most reliable prediction ever” for the theoretical value of the anomalous muon magnetic moment. However, the standard model-based consensus values ​​vary significantly from 2004 Brookhaven observations.

Now, with the results of the new muon g-2 at Fermilab, researchers have confirmed that muon wobble (magnetic moment) is consistent with the 2004 Brookhaven experiment and is different from the theoretical consensus of 2020. ..

Basically, the latest discovery of muons g-2 suggests that there are still undiscovered particles that give muons this extra moment. Furthermore, further examination of the behavior of this muon can eventually disrupt the standard model of particle physics, even if it does not spawn new physics. With the exception of gravity, the Standard Model, which describes the three fundamental forces known in the universe, has been widely accepted as theoretically consistent for over 50 years.

New physical slimming potential

Adrian Cho, a journalist, also notes that the simultaneous report from the Budapest-Marseille-Wuppertal (BMW) collaboration contradicts general theoretical predictions with another set of calculations. doing. BMW physicists use a state-of-the-art technique called “quantum chromodynamics” to calculate values ​​close to results and create a strong bridge between and theoretical estimates of muon magnetic moments. I was able to create it. Researchers at BMW Collaboration published their findings in the journal Nature in the article “Major hadron contributions to muon magnetic moments from lattice QCDs”.

The recognized agreement between the latest muon g-2 results and the BMW theoretical values ​​strongly suggests that muon behavior was accurately predicted by the Standard Model, a general particle physics model. Gives credibility and dims the possibility of disproving or destroying it.

In an article in Quanta Magazine, Aida El-Khadra, one of the co-sponsors of the theory initiative behind the 2020 consensus and the particle theory at the University of Illinois, explained that BMW’s calculations should also be taken seriously. I have. She states that this approach was not integrated into the consensus, as it still needed “examination” at the time. When BMW’s calculations (originally posted online in the preprint repository arXiv in February 2020) were independently validated by other research teams, the theory initiative led to the next assessment of “abnormal” muon wobble. included.

Dominik Stöckinger, a member of the Theory Initiative and the Fermilab Muon g-2 team, said BMW’s calculations create an “unclear situation.” He adds in a Quanta article that if the anomaly eventually disappears, it will be the “end of particle physics,” as some members of the particle physics community fear. Stöckinger called the muon g-2 experiment the “last hope” of finding physics beyond the Standard Model. If that fails, many researchers may feel the need to “give up” or “do something else.”

