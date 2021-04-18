Pharmaceutical innovation has won the battle against COVID. Biden should not stop it.





Doug Badger is a visiting scholar at the Heritage Foundation.

As the COVID-19 vaccine shows, pharmaceutical innovation offers the best hope for ending a pandemic. Unfortunately, the Biden administration has launched the equivalent of a federal attack on such innovations.

The assault will take the form of federal price controls on prescription drugs. When the House of Representatives tried to impose such a regulation in 2019, the White House Economic Advisory Board said it could reduce the number of drugs entering the market by 100 in the next decade.

According to executives, the next step for Biden to build a better platform is likely to include drug price control clauses similar to those passed by the House of Representatives in a party vote that year. The bill died in the Senate and was controlled by the Republicans.

President Joe Biden plans to revive it. His proposal is expected to follow a House bill that sets a maximum price for state-of-the-art medicines based on prices set by foreign governments. But these prices are one of the reasons why citizens of these countries lack access to the cutting-edge drugs that Americans take for granted.

The Secretary of Health will then try to negotiate a price below that limit. The government will impose prices as a result of these negotiations throughout the US economy.

In a December 2019 report, the Economic Advisory Board estimates that the bill will reduce pharmaceutical industry revenues from $ 500 billion to $ 1 trillion over the next decade. They also said that pharmaceutical companies spend about 15 to 20 percent of their revenue on research and development.

One company spends an average of $ 2 billion on research and development of all medicines on the market. Much of that spending goes on failed projects that promise ideas that don’t create breakthrough treatments.

If drug pricing in line with the 2019 House Bill would reduce R & D by $ 200 billion over the next decade, the council concludes that the industry will introduce as many as 100 products during that period. Instead of 300 new drugs, there are 200 new drugs.

More specifically, imagine our society without the COVID-19 vaccine. What if the United States had only a strategy left for public health professionals to block non-pharmaceutical interventions, close schools, and mandate a mask to hide the end of the pandemic?

Non-pharmaceutical interventions have failed to prevent a continuous wave of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths here or elsewhere in the world. They did not fully protect the residents of the nursing home, but through long-term school closures they harmed children, contributed to medical and social medical conditions, and in the short term economic damage, at least next. Caused government debt that undermines economic growth in decades and perhaps financially devastating consequences.

However, drug intervention can help. Hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet, largely due to the availability of vaccines developed by innovative companies. The vaccination effort is the result of decades of research by private organizations on new vaccine technologies. They were able to succeed because they had the capital to spend on research that did not make a profit from years of failure.

Price controls can choke tens of billions of dollars in capital, reduce research, and prevent large numbers of new drugs from hitting the market.

Biden is pleased to recognize the achievement of the pace of vaccination. Manufacturers distribute hundreds of millions of vaccines ordered by the Trump administration. Every day, as many as 4 million adults take pictures in pharmacies, supermarkets, clinics and government-funded facilities.

What Biden doesn’t seem to know is the relationship between drug revenue and healthcare innovation. Not because Biden was a great leader, but because the private sector had enough resources to survive years of failure on the road to historic success.

Pharmaceutical innovation is our most effective weapon against COVID-19 and other horrific diseases. The federal government should not disarmament us.

