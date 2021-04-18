How to Find the Pirate Emporium (and Its Purpose)





Pirate Emporium is the Sea of ​​Thieves microtransaction storefront. Pirates can buy their own cosmetics to express their style in the game.

The second season of the rare pirate simulation game Sea of ​​Thieves is on track, including new rare world events, new challenges and loot, and new items from the Pirate Emporium. Pirate Emporium is the storefront for Sea of ​​Thieves microtransactions. Here, players can buy ship cosmetics, pets and pet costumes, pirate emotes and more. Pirate Emporium inventory changes from time to time, so players will want to check back often to see all the new Pirate Emporium offers.

There are two ways players can access the Pirate Emporium in Sea of ​​Thieves. Much easier is to access it from the game’s main menu. However, the in-game Outposts and Glorious Sea Dogs Tavern also have representatives of the Pirate Emporium, so players can get new equipment before loading them on board and embarking on an adventure. Here’s how to find the Sea of ​​Thieves Pirate Emporium and the types of items that Pirates can get there, both in the main menu and in-game.

How to access the Sea of ​​Thieves Pirate Emporium

The easiest way to access the Pirate Emporium in Sea of ​​Thieves is to use the links in the game’s main menu. When Sea of ​​Thieves is launched, players can press any button to access the main menu. On the right side of the screen, above the What’s New tile, there is a link to Pirate Emporium. Players can use this option to purchase or change the appearance of the pirates before they start playing.

All outposts in in-game adventure mode and taverns in arena mode also have pirate Emporium vendors. At the outpost, the Pirate Emporium is usually located on the second floor of a two-story wooden building that finds soul order. This option is convenient because it allows pirates to find a new look before the voyage, but it is also more dangerous. Pirates are still vulnerable to attack while browsing the Outpost Pirate Emporium.

The items available at Pirate Emporium are always superficial. That is, players cannot purchase upgrades that increase their power or give them a competitive advantage. These items are made purely to help each pirate feel unique to the world and express himself.

Some of the items currently available are:

Sea of ​​Thieves Season 2 Predatory Pass Dark War Smith Collection Weapon Skins, Ship Cosmetics, Costumes Dagger Trick Emote Bundle Cat Fine Lee Pets, Pet Costumes, Costume Bundles Aum Pet Capuchin Monkey Pet Dog Pet Monthly Heritage Collection Items

To purchase from the Sea of ​​Thieves Pirate Emporium, players must obtain Ancient Coins. These can be purchased at the Emporium for real money or earned in-game to defeat ancient skeletons.

Sea of ​​Thievesis is available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

