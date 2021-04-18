Will Bitcoin become a crypto “Google” as BTC market capitalization approaches new milestones?





Holger Zschaepitz, a market analyst at Welt, emphasized that Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching Google’s valuation as it heads towards a market capitalization of $ 1.5 trillion.

Currently, as of April 17, Bitcoin’s market capitalization has remained at around $ 1.12 trillion, and the overall valuation of the crypto market is above $ 2 trillion.

What are the similarities between Bitcoin and Google?

The similarity between Bitcoin and Google, as pointed out by Zschaepitz, is that they both have an advantage in their respective sectors.

Market capitalization of Bitcoin and Google. Source: Bloomberg, Holger Zschaepitz

Bitcoin has the strongest network effect in the cryptocurrency market, accounting for more than 51% of the global cryptocurrency market.

Google dominates the search engine market and owns YouTube, so it has a large share of the video sharing and streaming sector.

Zschaepitz wrote:

“Exponential era: Thanks to the network effect, the value of #Bitcoin is increasing, and $ 1.159tn has almost reached the classic network share #Google’s stock market value of $ 1.5tn.”

With the growing reputation of Ethereum and Layer 1 blockchain networks, it is doubtful that Bitcoin’s dominance over the crypto market will be maintained over the long term.

However, the main difference between Bitcoin and other markets is the unmatched blockchain network computing power, and therefore a clear institutional demand for BTC as a valuable store for security and reliability. is.

Therefore, investors generally view Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and a de facto reserve cryptocurrency.

In January, JP Morgan strategists wrote that Bitcoin could reach $ 146,000 as it competes with gold as a valuable store.

The strategist said:

This long-term rise, based on equalizing Bitcoin’s market capitalization to gold’s market capitalization for investment purposes, is subject to long-term convergence of Bitcoin’s market capitalization to gold’s market capitalization. The reason is that for most institutional investors, the volatility of each class is important from the perspective of portfolio risk management, and the higher the volatility of an asset class, the higher the risk capital consumed by this asset class.

Traditional financial institutions also recognize the importance of Bitcoin’s network effect and Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market as a value-reliable store.

Where is the Bitcoin price going from here?

Even after Coinbase goes public in the near future, sentiment about Bitcoin remains mixed.

Following the list of COINs, there is speculation that it could mark the top of the crypto market.

However, most market indicators such as on-chain data and funding rates do not necessarily suggest that the blow-off top is near.

For example, a popular crypto trader known as “CryptoCapo” said:

“I read that many people say that altcoin is high in funding as well as Bitcoin. This is relative. The current level of funding is the highest level of funding in 2017. By comparison, it explains that prices are three times higher, and the current trend is driven by spot trading, not derivatives. “

Meanwhile, major on-chain indicators also suggest that Bitcoin prices are still far from the top of the bull market. On the contrary, according to Bloomberg analysts, the price of BTC can easily reach six digits, as predicted by the popular stock-to-flow model, and can reach as much as $ 400,000.

