



Research progresses as smart minds encounter difficult problems in the ecosystem that provides access to data and equipment.

Research and development (R & D) activities drive innovation, signal technological progress, and ultimately drive economic growth. Increasing total spending on R & D activities is an indicator of a country’s long-term vision and growth strategy.

Research progresses when a wise mind encounters challenging problems. After that opportunity meeting, the research group needs timely access to research analysis, synthesis, and characterization equipment that can be used to investigate the problem. This ecosystem is only valid for Tier-I research and educational institutions such as IIT, IISc and CSIR Labs.

For example, start-ups that require material characterization and microscopy have to wait in line for so long that their ideas can be meaningless. With more than 40,000 PhD students graduating each year and hundreds of thousands of researchers competing for limited resources, access to equipment hinders India’s progress and reduces the quality of research questions. I’ve been hindering it for a long time. Access problems require a solution on the scaffolding of war. The answer is to promote a sharing economy for accessing research equipment through the Research Oasis lab ecosystem.

Increased research costs

India’s total R & D spending (GERD) has consistently increased over the years, but the share of GERD in gross domestic product (GDP) has been historical, according to a recent R & D statistics report released by the Government of India’s Ministry of Science and Technology. It has been stagnant at about 0.7% for several years. Most developed countries tend to spend more than 2% of their GDP on research and development.

Regarding private sector R & D investment, Indian companies spent about 0.9% of their revenue in R & D in 2020, according to a report by ICICI Securities. This is very low compared to other developed / developing countries. It should be our effort to increase both government and private sector spending on R & D.

Encourage group efforts

In today’s highly competitive research market, best work is done when resources are in line with intent. While it is still possible for individuals to provide good research on their own, most of the state-of-the-art research is the result of large groups using expensive equipment.

This is especially true in areas where access to state-of-the-art equipment such as X-ray absorption spectrometers and solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers can significantly improve the quality of research. Even in purely computational fields such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, computationally powerful groups can dominate.

Research management

India needs to think about stadium leveling. It may not be practical to match the level of research funding in developed countries, but given the constraints of our resources and the multiple alternative-valued causes to consider, we have focused on outstanding clusters. This gap can bridge the investment and the clear mission of making the facility accessible to every corner of India. This requires top-class research management learned from advanced countries but adapted to the situation in India.

Take Bangalore as an example. The city has some of the best aerospace research institutes with facilities comparable to the best laboratories in the world. It is useful to create an open cluster of aerospace manufacturing and characterization equipment through a public-private partnership. Equipment can be government-funded and owned, but management, maintenance and operation can be leased to private partners. This model is similar to some of the US Department of Energy laboratories and has the potential to make the most of the equipment and ultimately create a cluster of start-ups in that space.

Encouragement of private research funding

For too long, funding research in India has been a government burden and responsibility. This is unsustainable as the results of such research, including personnel trained during the process, are adopted by the private sector. The latter should be encouraged to participate in the creation and operation of the institute.

For example, the CSR Fund for the establishment of RO Labs can be given tax incentives similar to Section 35 (2AA) of the currently expired IT law. Similarly, philanthropy should be encouraged to invest in the creation of such a shared infrastructure.

Top-class infrastructure must have a top-class mindset. This is another area where India is quite catching up with what it has to do. Encounters of different spirits of different genders, cultures, ethnicities and national backgrounds will be a cauldron of innovation.

To further diversify the campus, India must position itself as one of the most attractive destinations in the world to spend time pursuing research.

Professor Mahesh Panchagnula is a graduate of IIT-Madras, Dean of Corporate Affairs, and a faculty member of the Department of Applied Mechanics at IIT-Madras.

Professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy is the Dean of Global Engagement at IIT-Madras and a faculty member at the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT-Madras.

