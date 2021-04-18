All new items coming on a natural day (2021)





Animal Crossing Nature Day: New Horizons is just around the corner, but players can start celebrating early by purchasing seasonal items.

It’s been a year since “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” was released. This means you can expect players to rejoin certain events, such as special festivals such as Bunny Day and the upcoming Nature Day. Natural Day corresponds to the actual Earth Day holiday in April as a way to celebrate the environment and raise awareness of the need to protect the planet and its resources. Animal Crossing: It’s not a big holiday in New Horizons, but Nature Day offers some items and rewards to help players beautify their island homes and be environmentally friendly.

Last year, players earned bonus Nook Miles when they completed certain nature-friendly tasks, such as starting shrubs and planting trees. There doesn’t seem to be any new activity like this, but players can buy new shrubs and plants from Leif at the pop-up garden shop. This year, Leif, not Tom Nook, will host the event. Prior to the event, fans can also use Nuukstop to order two new holiday items. Cool glove items, classic Nature Day awards from previous Animal Crossing games, and forsythia plants. Animal Crossing Here’s all the new things that will be coming to Nature Day 2021: New Horizons and How to Collect Goods for All Seasons.

How to Get New Nature Day Items for 2021 in Animal Crossing: New Horizon

Nature Day 2021 officially begins on April 22nd at Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This coincides with the actual Earth Day and lasts for two weeks. However, players can now order seasonal merchandise. From April 15th to April 22nd, players will have the opportunity to purchase Cool Globe items. This ornament has been a Nature Day reward since the original Animal Crossing game and is usually awarded by Tortimer or Isabelle for attending the festival.

To get the Cool Globe, players must access the Resident Service and use Nook Stop, or use the Nook Phone’s Nook Shopping app instead. Cool gloves can be found in the “Special Goods” section along with other limited-time seasonal items and ordered to be delivered to your home. It costs 2,300 bells and looks great in a library, home office, or study.

A window has officially passed for players to purchase another new Nature Day item, the Forsythia plant. This plant was also available from the Nook Shopping app from April 1st to April 10th. The cost was 1000 bells. It’s not clear if this plant will be available again later, but if someone who knows buys an extra, the player may be able to get it in exchange for a friend.

When Nature Day begins, players can stop by the Plaza’s Leif’s Garden Shop again to buy new plants on the island. His strains vary, but he sometimes has unusual flower seeds and distinctive bushes and shrubs. These include:

Azalea: Pink or White Camellia: Pink or Red Hibiscus: Red or Yellow Holly: Red Hydrangea: Blue or Pink Tea-Olive: Orange or Yellow

Bushes, shrubs and hedges can be used as a kind of natural fence around the town. New players who did not attend last year’s event will have to make three purchases from Leif on three separate days to unlock the hedge DIY recipe.

Animal Crossing: In preparation for New Horizons’ Natural Day 2021, players need to save their bells and get good shovels and watering cans for planting and grooming in the garden. You also need to collect weeds from around the island. These are not only used to build hedges, but can also be sold to Leif. Like CJ for fish and flicks for bugs, Reif buys a chunk of weeds from a player and doubles the amount he receives from Timmy and Tommy at Nuuk’s Crannie.

Animal Crossing: A new horizon is now available on Nintendo Switch.

