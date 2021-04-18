WhatsApp “security bugs”, Sony’s cheapest Android TV, boat smartwatches, new Google Maps features, and other top tech news of the week





Last week was certainly unusual in a way. There was no smartphone release. But besides mobile space, there has been a lot of action in the Indian and global technology industry. Samsung and Sony have launched a new TV. Asus and Panasonic have expanded their laptop lineup. Google has added new features to India’s Google Maps, including the location of vaccination centers. All this this week and other top tech news …

114

Researchers warn that someone could delete your account due to a new security issue on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has a new security flaw that could allow anyone to unknowingly delete their WhatsApp account. All you need is your phone number and zero hacking skills. According to a Forbes report, security researchers Luis Mrquez Carpintero and Ernesto Canales found that it was relatively easy to lock out WhatsApp users by simply entering the wrong two-factor authentication (2FA) code multiple times.Read the full article here

214

Samsung announces NeoQ LED TV lineup, starting at Rs 99,990

Samsung has launched the NeoQ LED TV series in India. Five TVs are available, 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch, depending on the display size. The new series features Infinity One Design with almost no bezel and a brand new NeoQ LED panel.Read the full article here

314

Sony launches one of the cheapest BRAVIA series Android TVs for a price of Rs 30,990

Sony has launched the BRAVIA 32W830 smart TV for Rs 30,990. The smart TV has a 32-inch screen, offers over 5,000 apps, and is said to be the first Android TV to incorporate Chromecast. It also supports the Google Assistant.Read the full article here

414

The driving mode of Google Assistant is expanded in Google Maps

Google is currently rolling out features that make it easier for users to answer calls and reply to messages while driving. According to the map’s Google support page, the Google Assistant driving mode is currently being deployed on Google Maps for Android users in India. The Google Assistant reads the text aloud, so people don’t have to look down on their phones. Android users will also receive alerts for incoming calls that can be answered or rejected by voice.Read the full article here

514

Microsoft Acquires Speech Recognition Company for $ 19.7 Billion

Microsoft has acquired Nuance, a voice recognition company, for nearly $ 20 billion. This is Microsoft’s second largest acquisition after LinkedIn in 2016. Nuances’ most famous product is Dragon, a software that uses deep learning to transfer audio. It also improves accuracy by adapting to the voice of a specific user.Read the full article here

614

Boat launches Xplorer smartwatch for Rs 2,999

Boat has launched an affordable smartwatch in India. Priced at Rs 2,999, the smartwatch features GPS, a 24/7 heart rate tracker, and a daily activity tracker.Read the full article here

714

Logitech Launches Gaming Earphones for Rs 4,995

Logitech has expanded its range of gaming audio products in India. The company has launched the Logitech G333 Gaming Earphone. According to the company, it is specially designed for gaming at Rs 4,995. The Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones are equipped with two separate drivers for each eartip. One driver is dedicated to bass and the other is dedicated to mid-high range.Read the full article here

814

Google Maps, Search Now Shows Covid-19 Vaccination Locations in India

With the coronavirus pandemic more prevalent and deadly in India than ever before, the need to step up vaccination promotion is clearly more pressing. Users using Google Search or Maps will find it easier to find Covid-19 vaccination sites in India.Read the full article here

914

Asus launches ZenBook Duo laptop after Rs 99,990

Asus has expanded the range of ZenBook dual screen laptops in India. The company has launched the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 laptops with dual-band WiFi 6 and Windows 10 Home.Read the full article here

1014

Panasonic launches semi-rugged laptop Toughbook FZ-55 for Rs 1.49 and above

Panasonic has released the Toughbook FZ-55, a semi-rugged notebook. The Panasonic FZ-55 will be available through its partners with a starting price of Rs. 1.49 or higher. According to the company, the device is intended for on-the-go work and has a 40-hour expandable battery life supported by an additional replaceable battery.Read the full article here

1114

NPCI may block all game transactions less than Rs 50

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is set to permanently ban all gaming transactions under Rs 50 on the popular Unified Payment Interface (UPI) channel, according to multiple sources. The move aims to mitigate the volume of UPI, which has led to increased bank outages and technological decline due to the surge in trading volume in recent months due to accelerated digital adoption of pandemics.Read the full article here

1214

Apple iPhone users are taking advantage of these two new WhatsApp features

WhatsApp has released a new updated version 2.21.71 for iOS apps. With the new update, iPhone users will be able to take advantage of two new features. WhatsApp makes it easy to view photos you receive in chat without having to open them. WhatsApp for iOS now shows a much larger preview of your photos and videos instead of a small square preview. This allows users to quickly view the content instead of opening it.Read the full article here

1314

Flipkart Acquires Online Travel Agency Cleartrip

Flipkart acquires Cleartrip, an online travel technology company. According to a Flipkart statement, Cleartrip will acquire a 100% stake in Cleartrip to further strengthen its investment in enhancing digital commerce services for its customers. Cleartrip will continue to operate as an independent brand, working closely with Flipkart to retain all employees and further develop technology solutions that make it easier for customers to travel.Read the full article here

1414

Google Chrome will be updated to provide users with new features

Google Chrome, the most popular internet browser, is getting major updates. Google is rolling out Chrome version 90 with practical changes aimed at improving the video conferencing experience, reducing data consumption, improving support for PDF XFA forms, and enhancing privacy features. I am. Of course, there’s FLoC-Google’s new way to track users and show ads, but this feature is still being tested and hasn’t been widely deployed yet.Read the full article here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos