Watch out for gaps!And think about your role in the success of new technologies





Recently, the Dutch Cabinet announced that € 4 billion from the Growth Fund will be invested in areas such as AI, quantum technology and green hydrogen. The purpose of the investment is to strengthen the Dutch economy. What do you need to consider when developing and applying new technologies from (basic) research?

In the 1970s, NASA developed the Technology Readiness Level (TRL). The Pentagon has since fine-tuned this scale further. Scales numbered from 1 to 9 are used to indicate the development stage of a product or technology. 1 is the lowest step. There is an idea, and basic research is being conducted on the underlying mechanism. Once you reach TRL 9, you’re ready to start innovating technically and commercially.

TRL stage

To move from an idea to a product or service, the idea needs to go through several stages. First, there is the discovery stage (TRL 1-3). This is when investigating the applicability of the concept and its various elements. Often this includes basic research conducted by universities, for example.

This is followed by the development stage (TRL4-6). Create a proof of concept on a lab scale, validate it with relevant settings, and then test the pilot in an end-user-like environment. This stage is often performed by product developers in a corporate R & D environment. The next phase, the Demonstration Phase (TRL 7-8), provides the product or service to the end user in a real-world production environment. If necessary, certification is also performed at this stage to determine the conditions for (mass production) production and launch. When a product is developed for in-house production, the product developer’s sales and marketing and operations departments typically play a role at this stage. Finally, there is a deployment stage (TRL 9). You’re ready to innovate, and all that’s left is to sell to your target group.

Stage transition

So far, that all seems pretty easy. When it comes to development, you will automatically reach the final product, which is TRL9, to follow various; evels procedures.

But the innovations in horticultural digital technology I work for turn out to be that simple and unclear. There are some “gaps” that are especially visible between the different main stages. This type of gap or blockage also exists in other sectors. You lose a lot of money and time this way!

The question is what causes these gaps and what helps to minimize them.

Study (Gap A)

The discovery phase is often done in (technical) universities and should lead to continuation in companies that further develop this knowledge into products. To do this, researchers and product developers must speak the same language. Developers need to know what is possible with the technology under development. At the same time, it is useful for researchers to know what the problem is in a particular sector. In short, they need to know each other a little, and preferably talk to each other on a regular basis. For example, Delft University of Technology has set up the AgTech Institute for this purpose.

A better option is if the grants for basic research do not stop at TRL 3 as they do today, and include financial “bonuses” if there is industry collaboration up to the development stage.

Development (Gap B)

In the next stage, we will work on technical verification and further development in the “lab”. End customers are not always fully involved, especially if this is done by a (technical) company outside the sector covered by the product. This may be due to the target group having few or no contacts. Often you don’t get enough questions about what you need. In the meantime, technical solutions provided in the form of “push” of technology are available.

Here, it is very important to have a “translator” between the technology developer and the end customer. It’s about asking both parties the right questions to start a conversation about what their real needs are and how to integrate their end customers into their existing work environment. This is often overlooked!

Ready for sale (Gap C)

At this stage, we will further develop the prototype and demonstrate it to a product that works “real” in the end-customer environment. There must be people who actually use the new technology, and retail, marketing, and sales must be considered. In purely technology-driven development, you often find that your end customers want a product at this stage, but it’s not always the price the developer was thinking of. Also, business models and services do not always match what our customers expect. In horticulture, marketing as a service is still less common, but many producers of digital technology in particular consider it a “standard” model.

At this stage, it is important to be very familiar with the (international) market for products. Also, depending on the product, it may cost a lot of money to produce and scale up the hardware.

Use in daily practice (Gap D)

Since TRL 9 when fully prepared, certified and documented products are available, the rest seems to be a simple matter. This is often the time when things are really just getting started, so you can’t get far from the truth!

Buyers need to be proactive in using new technologies. This concerns both those who pay for the purchase and those who need to handle it. You need people with sufficient skills and motivation to use or want to use the product.

Needless to say, when it comes to digital technology, there is often no truly “finished” product. These types of products and services often involve continuous development and the addition of new features. In short, many things are involved in digital innovation.

What is clear is to get all stakeholders involved in the “TRL chain” from the beginning. This does not mean that the university basic researchers who started working on the idea need to know exactly what product, end customer, and price the idea will be developed for. What that means is that as different “worlds” come into contact with each other, clearer and better pictures should gradually emerge. In addition to this, there were “practical” issues such as financing for the transition between different stages and ensuring that there were enough people to use or want to use the technology.

So the next time you work on the “own” part of the TRL chain, think about how you can contribute to the flow to the next stage and contribute to a better tomorrow.

