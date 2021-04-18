KB5001330 update on Windows 10 is causing issues with shared folders and DNS resolution





Only days after Microsoft releases updates for KB5001330 and KB5001337 for Windows 10, the legacy version of Edge will be removed. I thought aloud what the latest batch of updates would cause, so I didn’t have to wait for the first issue to come to my mind.

But issues with game performance, boot loops, and screen flicker don’t seem to end the story. Users have also reported DNS resolution issues and shared folder issues after installing the KB5001330 update.

reference:

Bleeping Computer reports that it is corporate users who are having problems with shared folders. This particular issue seems to affect the system running Dentrix software, so many people rarely care about it. According to the company, “Windows Security Update-KB5001330 causes common folder access, registration issues, and eSync connectivity issues. For EasyDental customers, this will prevent EZD from opening or re-register. You may be asked. “

As a solution, Dentrix proposes to enable Link Layer Multicast Name Resolution (LLMNR). This is only useful advice for Windows 10 Pro users, as this is achieved using the Group Policy Editor. The company proposes the following: