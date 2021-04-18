The latest update of PlayStation 5s brings storage expansion and new social features





Sony’s PlayStation 5 console recently received its first major update, with some neat new features and improvements. New features include storage expansion and management, as well as some new social features for both the PS5 and PS4 consoles. The changes described are:

Storage expansion and management

PS5 users will be able to transfer PS5 games from the console’s internal storage to an external USB storage. This trick makes it relatively easy for users to expand the storage capacity of the console. This method is easier and faster to copy than to re-download the entire game or copy it from disk, so users can quickly reinstall the game. Please note that the PS5 can only run games from the default SSD storage, so users will not be able to continue running games.

PS4 and PS5 social features

New features such as cross-generational shared play allow gamers to use shared play together while chatting at a party. This allows PS5 users to display the game screen to their PS4 friends and try out PS5 games in shared play. The reverse is also possible. Options include the ability to share your screen with friends, virtually pass a controller to a friend, or virtually pass a second controller to play a cooperative game together.

The option also acts as a shortcut for sending game invitations, reducing the time it takes to join the game with your friends. From the menu, you can change who you can interact with through parties, games and messages.

Enhanced control and personalization

The PS5 game-based menu has been improved to give you quick access to key elements and to turn notifications on or off for each party. Users can now quickly disable game chat and individually control the volume of other players in the chat.

If automatic updates are enabled, user-owned game title updates will also be pre-downloaded to the console. This will allow users to play newer versions of the game immediately. It’s also easier to search for content, personalize the display of your game library, and adjust screen magnification.

New features added to PlayStation App

With upcoming updates to the PlayStation app, players can join PS5 multiplayer sessions from the app, manage PS5 console storage, compare trophy collections with friends, and sort the products displayed on the PlayStation Store. You will be able to filter. This app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

