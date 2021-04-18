Here’s why wins haven’t been counted since the April 15 update:





Since the playlist update on April 15th, players seem to have a hard time understanding why Warzone wins aren’t counted. Here, wins may not be counted until Season 3.

Much is happening in both War Zone and Cold War for the release of Season 3. There is a new radiation zone around Verdansk, which can also be transformed into a zombie. For more information, please see the links below.

WARZONE: Description of the new radiation zone Warzone plague event

Players seem to have already experienced the beginning of a plague event in Warzone. Is this the beginning of the end, as it can turn into a new radiation zone and zombies?

Activision is making fun of its fans with a countdown at 12:00 pm (PT) on April 21st. Many fans and leakers expect it to be a rumored nuclear weapons event.

However, the radiation zone actually appears to be the beginning of a plague event. This may be related to the victory of the Warzone, which has not been counted since the arrival of the radiation.

Why are Warzone wins not counted?

Call of Duty leaker @ModernWarzone first reported that statistics were not properly tracked in Warzone since the playlist update on April 15th. But until @ WZRanked revealed the status of the stats, everything became more sensible.

According to the Warzone Statistics Tracker account, uncounted player statistics may actually be intentional.

It’s unfair to classify these wins as regular Warzone wins, as players can transform into zombies in duos, trios, and quads. Therefore, these three modes are currently classified as limited time modes and do not track statistics.

However, solo wins must be tracked as usual, as players cannot transform into zombies in solo war zone mode.

Its most likely intent. Duos / Trios / Quads have been renamed in-game to reflect the new zombie mechanic and have been treated as a limited time mode for statistical purposes.

WZ Rank (@WZRanked) April 16, 2021

Once Season 3 begins and the plague event ends, statistics can be expected to continue tracking as usual.

Cold War & War Zone Season 3

Season 3 of Cold Warland Warzone is scheduled to begin on April 22, and fans can expect new Battle Passes, new multiplayer maps, and even new Warzone maps.

We haven’t confirmed from Activision about the content that will appear in Season 3, but we know that we have less than a week left to level up the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Jump to Cold Warand Warzone Season 2 now until April 22nd.

