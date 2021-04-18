Google Docs provides format errors to adblock users





The changes to the AdBlock and EasyList blacklists have affected the Google Docs page for editing documents and slides.

Google Docs has begun to display format errors in some users’ documents and slide pages. Google users using Adblock are facing problems with Google Docs.

There have been reports that the text in the archive has begun to display improperly in the last few days, but the company says it cannot resolve the situation. That’s because the situation was for an ad blocker.

The company recently resolved an issue that occurred when trying to create a new document or presentation. The following message was displayed on the computer. “Google Docsen has detected an error. Please reload this page or come back again in a few minutes.”

AdBlock checks Google Docs for errors

Extension updates allow text to cross page boundaries in a document and overlap with other information on slides. This situation was reported by Reddit and Twitter users. And obviously, it has to do with the AdBlock and EasyList block lists used by some ad blockers.

The reason behind this is not yet clear. But it can be fixed in several ways. Android police reports that this issue has occurred with users who have ad blockers enabled in Google Chrome.

Some users can’t edit it because of a problem formatting the text in Google Docs due to AdBlock.

The adblock that the user searched for confirmed the error and indicated that it was working on a solution. “There seems to be a problem with one of AdBlock’s primary filter lists, but the filter list author is currently working on a fix,” the service said.

@ricardojrsousa Thanks for flagging this! There seems to be a problem with one of AdBlock’s primary filter lists, but the filter list author is working on a fix as we are talking about. Thanks for the report!

-AdBlock (@getadblock) April 14, 2021

Permanent solution to strange bugs

Unless the situation is resolved, the solution is to disable the ad blocker or include the address in the white list. As Google executives have pointed out, in addition to drive.google.com, it’s important to add adddocs.google.com, which is the URL that is actually used to edit documents and presentations.

Remy Burger, product manager at Google Drive, pointed out margin and paragraph issues in his Twitter profile. He noticed that it was due to changes in AdBlock and EasyList.

If you’re currently having problems with margins or paragraphs in Google Docs, it’s due to a recent change made by @ getadblock / EasyList. Unfortunately, it’s out of our control. Please add https://t.co/YzuEBoCXg1 to the allow list or disable the ad blocker and fix it.

-Remy Burger (@RemyBurger) April 14, 2021

Unfortunately, he said this was out of their control. However, there are alternative permanent solutions that can help us solve ourselves. He advised to use whitelistdrive.google.com or disable the ad blocker to permanently fix the issue.

