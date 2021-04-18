Check out this stunning art of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster, drawn in a classic “Cuphead” style





Now i just want a tv show

Artist Daniel Cortes has completed a painstaking project to draw the entire Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster in a visual style reminiscent of 1930s animation. This is more commonly known as the “rubber hose” style.

“After months and over 120 characters have been drawn, here are all the #SmashBrosUltimate characters in style inspired by # Cuphead / # Rubberhose / # 1930sCartoons !! Everyone is here !! Cortez said on Twitter. “Thank you for your support throughout this project. I can’t wait to share it in the future!”

The incredible image features well over 100 characters representing the entire list of Nintendo’s popular combat titles, as well as alternative skins and all Mii cosplay characters. From Mario to Pudding, Sans to Solid Snake, Joker to the Wii Fit Trainer, this colorful and lively banner “Everyone is Here”-the real person in the game.

Cortez says he will update the image with the remaining two DLC characters of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it’s released. In the meantime, choose your favorite character and have fun. Everyone looks great, but here I think Wendy O. is my favorite … or Fox McCloud … or Bayonetta … or …

— Daniel Cortes (@DannyCortoons) April 16, 2021







