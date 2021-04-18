Some alternatives to Google Expeditions





As mentioned on Friday, Google will shut down Tour Creator at the end of June. In addition, Google Expeditions will be closed at the end of June. For some teachers, it’s a bigger loss. Also, while we haven’t yet found an alternative that has the same functionality as Expeditions for teachers to guide students through virtual tours, there are some alternatives to Expeditions that only display virtual tours. This is my short but ever-growing list of alternatives to Google Expeditions. Google Arts & Culture The Google Arts & Culture app contains many of the experiences that exist in Google Expeditions. One of the things you can’t do is guide students on a tour. Google has introduced a new teacher center for Google Arts & Culture. This video provides an overview of how to use the Google Arts & Culture Teacher Center. The video contains instructions for sharing certain parts of the Arts & Culture experience with students.

VR site

Sites in VR is a free app featuring immersive images of notable landmarks around the world. Images can be viewed with a VR headset or without a headset. Unfortunately, there is no audio that accompanies the view of the VR site.

National Geographic

National Geographic’s YouTube channel has over 50 videos designed for viewing in virtual reality. In fact, you can find a lot of YouTube videos that you want to display in VR just by narrowing your search to 360 or 180 VR with the YouTube search filter. See the screenshot below for more information.

City walk

City Walks is a great website where you can go to virtual walks in more than 12 cities around the world. You can experience the city with or without sound. You can go to the virtual walk during the day or at night. At the beginning of each walk, you will see some simple facts about the city that may help you to understand a little more about what you are seeing during the walk. City Walks are basically a very nice view of street-level YouTube videos, overlaid with some additional menu options. It’s not meant as a knock on the site because it’s a great site. This means that the virtual walk does not have the interactive walks you would experience in a virtual reality experience. Citywalk video sources are clearly labeled in the lower right corner of each screen.

Story Sphere

Story Spheres is a tool we’ve included in the Tour Creator alternative list on Friday. Not only can it be used to create immersive VR stories, but it can also be used to browse a gallery of stories created by other StorySpheres users. Story Spheres[探索]Just click the tab to start browsing the story. The gallery also has a search function. This post was originally posted on FreeTech4Teachers.com. If viewed elsewhere, it is being used without permission. Sites that steal my (Richard Byrne) work include CloudComputin, Today Headline, and 711Web.

