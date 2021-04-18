NASA Einstein Fellow Alexandra Tetarenko Enrolls at Texas Tech University | KLBK | KAMC





Texas Tech University will add NASA Einstein Fellows to its roster in the fall. Alexandra Tetarenko will collaborate with Tom McCarone, a professor of physics and astronomy at the university, for three years as part of the Einstein Fellowship through the NASA Hubble Fellowship Program (NHFP).

According to Tetarenko, he is very excited to bring the fellowship to Texas Tech. Working with Dr. Maccarone and the Astrophysics Group to get the support and resources needed to successfully deploy new observational and statistical techniques to understand how black holes launch powerful jets. can do.

Tetarenko’s work focuses on the study of the relativistic jet beam of ionized matter emitted from our galaxy’s stellar black hole system, which is accelerated near the speed of light, and is dumped with the mass that plunges into the black hole. Understand the complex relationships with substances. The main goals of her research are launched from black holes, both in terms of designing observational techniques for collecting new types of data and building new computational and statistical tools to analyze this data. Is to develop a new way to study jets.

According to Maccarone, the dynamics of jets and how they generate electricity from radio waves via gamma rays and travel at speeds very close to the speed of light have long been a mystery of astronomy. Alex has already laid the groundwork for how to see how they change and understand them, and here’s a real-life understanding of how many jet sources work here at Texas Tech: I am very much looking forward to taking the steps.

As a fellow of Einstein, Tetalenko’s pioneering research program implements a new time-domain technology for observing galactic black hole systems at radio wavelengths. This innovative technology employs algorithms used in X-ray astronomy to determine the physics of black hole jets and how the intensity of light received from these jets changes over different time scales. By measuring, you can directly measure how they evolve.

This study allows her to impose constraints on jet speed, energy, and size scale, and to begin addressing important open questions in jet research, such as understanding jet energy sources and their impact on the environment. .. This work will also benefit the wider scientific community by developing statistical methods that can be applied to big data problems and building new observation methods that can be applied to the operation and data analysis of next-generation telescopes.

NASA selects only a handful of new fellows for its prestigious NHFP each year, said Sung-Won Lee, professor and chairman of the Department of Physics and Astronomy. Dr. Tetalenko, a newly elected NASA Einstein Fellow, joins Texas Tech and is excited to work with Dr. McCarone and our astrophysics group on a variety of astrophysics research projects over the next three years. .. Once again, we would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Tetalenko, who was nominated as a 2021 NASA Einstein Fellow, and welcome her to join Texas Tech’s Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Tetarenko received his PhD from the University of Alberta, Canada in 2018. He received a JSPlaskett Medial from the Canadian Astronomical Society for his outstanding PhD in Canada. Tetarenko is currently a Fellow of the East Asian Observatory in Hilo, Hawaii.

Texas Tech University is very proud of the achievements of our astrophysics group, said Joseph Hepert, Vice President of Research and Innovation. Attracting skilled scientists like Dr. Tetarenko to the program is a sign of the program’s continued excellence and international recognition. I’m really proud to welcome Dr. Tetarenko to Texas Tech.

