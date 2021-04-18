An innovative NFT platform tied to physical items, ready to launch with Uniswap





The cryptocurrency industry is evolving faster than most can catch up, because innovation is moving at the speed of light in this sector. These days, NFTs have become the hottest trend in this category. However, because the technologies that power NFTs are generally new, there is still plenty of room for brands to enter and create unique experiences with real-world value.

Uniqly does just that, but it takes NFTs to a whole different level by matching real-world items with an unprecedented digital token economy. Learn more about what Uniqly offers and why investors need to pay attention to their debut at Uniswap later this month.

How Uniqly Levels Up the NFT Trend to Incredible New Heights

NFTs turned ordinary digital artists into celebrities overnight. People who are collecting millions of dollars for each work of art. Users are struggling to get involved in the hottest trends, and not only are they reassured by blockchain-based transactions, but digital ownership also makes it easy for users to resell their work as needed.

However, NFTs are still limited and not everyone can participate. The most common question is why you want to buy a digital-only product that isn’t backed by concrete things.

For example, the Mona Lisa is valuable because it is a historically rare piece. Digital versions of famous works don’t work for everyone. But what if there was a way to own both a digital NFT and a real NFT?

That’s how Uniqly plans to bridge the gap between real-world products and the upcoming NFT revolution.

Here’s what else you need to know about game changers:

Uniqly is a state-of-the-art blockchain-based platform designed to turn digital products into real items through Materialized NFT capabilities. The Materialize NFT feature allows users to create real-world products that fit the design of everything they submit, from art to T-shirts to almost any other product.

Uniqly users can create digital signatures to generate proof of ownership via NFTs. In addition, Uniqly offers a marketplace for users to buy, sell and trade these NFTs backed by real products.

It has a landing page dedicated to a small number of registered users and is basically both a developer and a storefront. The built-in escrow solution makes trading goods more accessible and secure for all parties. Uniqly experts personally inspect the goods before approving the issuance of NFT tokens, providing both an additional layer of security and reliability for all items traded on the platform.

UNIQ Starts Trading on Uniswap from April 25th: Details

Uniqly gives developers more flexibility and rewards users for additional benefits by making some limited NFT collections available instead of locking UNIQ tokens for a specified amount of time. To do.

The addition of real-world itemization takes the potential value of staking to an incredible new level or higher, thanks to the UNIQ tokens that underpin the experience and ecosystem. UNIQ tokens can be bet for special NFT rewards. Holders are in a position to receive more profits from the Uniqlys Affiliate Program. UNIQ Token holders can also take advantage of discounts on products and services when paying with UNIQ tokens.

The UNIQ tokens sold out quickly during the pre-sale phase, but at 5 pm (Central European Time) on April 15, UNIQ will be listed and will begin trading on the popular DeFi platform Uniswap. Platform users can exchange ETH or other ERC20 tokens for UNIQ and participate in tokens that are ready to change the game for NFTs. For more information, please visit https://www.uniqly.io/.

Disclaimer: The information provided here does not constitute an investment advice or offer. The statements, views and opinions contained in this article are those of the author / company and not those of the Bitcoinist. DYOR is highly recommended to readers before investing in cryptocurrencies, blockchain projects, or ICOs, especially those that guarantee profits. In addition, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that published cryptocurrencies or projects are legal at a particular reader’s location. It is your responsibility to know your country’s cryptocurrency and ICO laws.

