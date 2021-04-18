This artist painted a renaissance-style portrait of a child with many Pokemon cards





This Pokemon picture is strange, but in a good way?

For those of us who are swimming in bulk Pokemon cards, fighting for space to store their folder collections, and spending a fortune on all the expansions available, this post is for you. Thanks to one Redditor’s creative spirit, I realized what my fellow Pokemon card collectors looked like during the Renaissance.

Of course, the 15th and 16th centuries relate to the shiny bits of thousands of valuable cards, as wealthy individuals at the time probably invested money in items of a more artistic and cultural nature. I was losing such luxury. The first edition of Pokemon Cards is sold at a high price today, including the Holy Grail, Charizard, which recently sold for $ 666,000. There is no doubt that Renaissance civilians found superstitions at the auction. During the transition from the Middle Ages to the present day, there would have been a unique collector’s pocket, but thanks to one artist, you don’t have to imagine what an entertainment collector would look like.

Redditor Cleverusername58 broke the silence with a Pokemon subreddit and posted a Renaissance-style oil painting of a boy with the face of Kerubim holding a binder full of Pokemon cards. It’s a pretty weird sight to see, but it may appeal to Pokemon persuasive art lovers, or collectors with a particular sense of humor. Your favorite comment award should be given to a user titled Father of Painting. I would like to show you my Pokemon card collection. I think they typed it with a straight face.

Pokemon card collectors are currently fighting Scalper, but are a little relieved that the store limits a certain amount of merchandise to each customer. A man who wanted to avoid retail prices altogether was arrested for robbing a card in Tokyo, but Team Rocket was unable to help escape with a hot-air balloon.

The Pokemon card business is currently the most lucrative, with millions of people looking for awkward rainbow Pikachu and all Charizard. In addition, due to the recent surge in collectors who want to score unusual discoveries, the popular card scoring service PSA has temporarily stopped accepting new cards.

