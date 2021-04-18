



The seeds of the computer technology industry that bloom at Grand Junction have been set, but the city is still a few years in full bloom.

Companies such as ProStar and Kaart are leading the creation of a small Silicon Valley that owns Colorado in western Grand Valley.

Think of ProStar CEO Page Tucker as if you were pushing a rock up a hill. Now some of us are pushing. We needed more people and were planning to reach the top in the end.

High-tech companies have been at Grand Junction for some time, but the early blowers were the GIS mapping company 650 MainSt, which opened in 2013. It was Kaart.

Later, in 2015, ProStar, located at 760 Holiday Drive, was the first company to relocate here as part of the Rural Jump Start Program, a state initiative that provides tax credits to businesses relocating to regions such as Grand Junction. Earlier this year, ProStar was listed as the first Grand Junction-based company to enter the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Since ProStar moved to Grand Junction, companies such as Infocu5, Pax8, and CloudRise have moved here in recent years.

According to Tucker, it takes one or two businesses to bring home a place where others can participate. It creates competition, which increases rewards.

Some disabled economic and industry experts agree that technology is facing available workers.

Malahadi, director of technology business development at Grand Junction Economic Development, said there are not enough experienced workers here.

Colorado Mesa University is an important player in changing that. Universities with strong technical programs can develop talent and inject it into local businesses, and CMU is working to meet that need.

Sarah Jackson, Kaart’s Operations Director, said the impact of the CMU was clear.

According to Jackson, the workers we get are great, just not many. Rumors are widespread as there are two internships from CMU and cold calls from students are common.

Other companies use CMU. CloudRise, a cybersecurity company, recently moved from Denver to its headquarters at the Maverick Innovation Center, 730 Mesa Ave.

Rob Eggebrecht, Founder and CEO of CloudRise, also wants to join an advisory board to help shape the curriculum. This gives his company the opportunity to form future employees.

The partnership facilitates access between employers and future employees.

Tom Benton, director of the Maverick Innovation Center, said employers and tech companies may want to act as mentors for students and their projects. Employers can connect to internships that allow each other to test drive, or design special projects that require university-specific resources.

Fostering a relationship between the local CEO and the university is key to the growth of the industry, Tucker said.

ProStar is Tuckers’ third tech startup, the former two in Charlotte, NC and Silicon Valley. The former is in the triangle of Duke University, University of North Carolina, and Wake Forest University, and Silicon Valley is in the backyard of Stanford University.

What CMU doesn’t have is a master’s program in a related area, and it will be important to change it, Tucker said.

Tuckers estimates that Grand Junction is only about five years old when it begins to gain recognition as a technology hub. That’s true if industry leaders continue to work hard. Dedicating part of the town as a high-tech version of Las Colonius, a dedicated area for the outdoor recreation business, would help attract other businesses, he said.

But above all, access to funding and incentives is needed, Tucker said. The hardest part for a startup is getting capital.

