Prices, variations and other leaks prior to launch on April 19th





Oppo plans to launch the Oppo A54 in India on April 19th. Official teasers suggest that smartphones will be available in Flipkart. Prior to launch, the price of Oppo A54 was leaked in all variants. Let’s take a look.Read more-Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme and other smartphone deals

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the next Oppo A54 will start at a price of Rs 13,490 with a base 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model. The second model of the phone is designed to have 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is available for a price of Rs 14,490.Read more-Oppo A35 with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is now available: Price, Specifications

Finally, the report emphasizes that the top-end model of Oppo phones with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for a price of Rs 15,990.Read also-The best AMOLED display smartphones under 20,000 rupees in April 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro, etc.

Price of Oppo A54 in India: Summary

Oppo A54 4GB RAM / 64GB Storage: Rs 13,490 Oppo A54 4GB RAM / 128GB Storage: Rs 14,490 Oppo A54 6GB RAM / 128GB Storage: Rs 15,990

When it comes to pricing, the Oppo A54 is expected to compete with smartphones such as the Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

Oppo A54 specifications

The Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone also contains a punch hole on the display that contains a single selfie shooter. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the back of the phone includes a triple camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfie photos have a 16 megapixel sensor.

In terms of hardware, Oppo phones feature a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Works with Android 11 operating system.

