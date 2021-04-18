Why Google’s Sergey Brin has set up a secret airline





Google co-founder Sergey Brin has set up a secret airline called LTA. Airships are climate friendly and provide humanitarian assistance around the world. Brin was inspired by the USS Macon, a huge airship built by the US Navy in the 1930s. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

If Sergey Brin has anything to do with it, the future of humanitarian aid could come in the form of giant airships roaming the sky.

Valued over $ 99 billion, Google co-founder Brin has been working on secret airlines for over four years. Known as LTA Research and Exploration “LTA”, which stands for “lighter than air,” the company started in 2017 at NASA’s Ames Research Center. For the past four years, LTA Research has been working to realize the vision of zero-emission aircraft. life.

This is where Brin’s interest in airships begins, and here’s everything he knows about his venture.

Brin has long been familiar with all types of aircraft

It’s a Boeing 767-200, but it’s not an airplane owned by the founder of Google. Fabrizio Gandolfo / SOAP Images / Light Rocket via Getty Images

In 2005, Brin and his Google co-founder Larry Page made a rare purchase. The Boeing 767-200 is a wide-body jet that can carry 180 passengers. The pair refurbished the plane to accommodate 50 passengers and acted as an executive jet. This is a very small Gulfstream jet that is far from the norm and is usually preferred by executives.

Later, according to a court document published by The Wall Street Journal, Page and Brin would discuss what type of bed to put on the so-called “party plane” and would like to install features such as hammocks and cocktail lounges as well. Was there. ..

Brin’s interest in aircraft has extended beyond the company’s jets. In 2012, during the launch of Google Glass, Brin leapt a team of skydivers from Zeppelin hovering over San Francisco. Skydiver captured the footage with a headset and Brin broadcast it live on stage.

Brin also oversaw the development of various types of aircraft while at Google’s Moonshot Lab, X. The X-affiliated project included Loon, a way to provide an internet connection via a balloon. Makani was planning to use a kite to supply electricity. And wing, drone delivery project. After that, the runes and macanis were closed.

Brin began working on LTA when he was president of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

A 785-foot long airship USS Macon floats on a mooring in Moffett Field in February 1935. US Navy / AP

According to Ashley Vance’s 2017 Bloomberg story, Brin decided to build his airship in 2014 after visiting the Ames Research Center near its headquarters in Mountain View, California.

According to Bloomberg, Ames was previously home to the USS Macon, a giant airship built by the US Navy in the 1930s. The USS Macon, dubbed the “Queen of the Sky,” later crashed into the Pacific Ocean 45 miles off San Francisco, effectively ending the Navy’s airship program.

In 2017, Insider revealed that LTA paid $ 131,000 to lease hangar space from Alphabet. The hangar was located at Moffett Field, a NASA airfield adjacent to Ames, which is currently operated by Google.

In December 2019, Brin and Page left their role in the alphabet.

LTA plans to build a huge and expensive airship

According to a 2017 report from Guardian Mark Harris, the length of the airship is expected to be about 200 meters, about 656 feet or almost the length of two football fields.

By comparison, the infamous Hindenburg Zeppelin was 245 meters long, longer than the three Boeing 747s.

Sources told Guardians that at the time, LTA had raised more than $ 100 million by Brin himself. It’s not clear how much Brin spent on the airship four years later.

Airships are used for humanitarian missions

Aircraft are used to carry humanitarian aid, including food and supplies, to remote parts of the world, as airships do not require traditional airport runways to land. Airships can reach areas that are theoretically inaccessible.

“With these next-generation airships, we strive to improve humanitarian aid provision and reduce carbon emissions while at the same time providing Americans with financial opportunities and new jobs,” the LTA website said. reading.

According to the Guardian, Brin also wanted to luxuriously appoint an airship to act as an “intercontinental air yacht” for friends and family.

LTA airships will also be more climate friendly than planes

Goodyear airship in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes / AP

According to SFGate’s Madeline Wells, airships are faster than cargo ships and emit 80% to 90% less than traditional aircraft.

The LTA states on its website that its goal is to ultimately build a “zero-emission aircraft family.”

Airships like the Goodyear airship have been filled with helium since the Hindenburg disaster. Hindenburg used hydrogen to lift it off the ground, but hydrogen is very flammable.

However, LTA seems to be reconsidering the use of hydrogen in aircraft. According to a recent LTA job listing discovered by TechCrunch, the company was looking for a hydrogen program manager, according to TechCrunch. The company wants to develop its own large-scale hydrogen fuel cell, which is lighter than a lithium-ion battery and powerful enough. Airships can cross the sea.

According to TechCrunch, LTA relies on helium to lift the aircraft off the ground.

The LTA airship was able to fly in the sky in 2021

TechCrunch reports that LTA has already built a prototype aircraft called Pathfinder 1. The airship will continue to be powered by lithium-ion batteries, equipped with 12 electric motors and capable of transporting 14 passengers.

According to TechCrunch, it may be ready to fly soon this year.

LTA is also contributing to the country’s COVID-19 response

The company’s website uses laser cutters and 3D printers at its Mountain View, Ohio and Akron facilities to produce approximately 150 face shield components per day, an early number of hospitals, medical institutions, and pandemics. Emergency personnel nationwide in months.

The company later said that LTA later partnered with NGOs around the world to eventually provide over 5 million face shields worldwide.

