GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.Clarifies the distribution of warrants





New York, NY, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-(GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (GTII or our company), www.gtii-us.com, Nevada, Inc. today announced the latest information on warrant distribution.

Through DTCC, we have completed the distribution of warrants to all registered brokers holding common stock of GTII shares for our clients. GTII wants to make it clear that all warrants are provided and in the shareholder account as needed.

Shareholders are Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc., a registered transfer agent, following the steps below. You can re-register your shares for free.

The right to move the warrant to register directly with the company, even if the warrant is held in the name through common stock as of the record date of April 1, 2021 and the warrant is assigned to the account by a bank or broker. Hold. Transfer the agent by making such a request directly to your bank or broker.

If you use this form, be sure to follow the instructions on the form and email a copy of the completed form to your company’s forwarding agent at the same time you submit it to your bank / broker.

For inquiries from shareholders or participants regarding the distribution of warrants, please contact Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. You can also send to.

[email protected]

Or Alliance Advisors, Inc. of GTIIs Information Services Company. Please contact us at the following address.

Email: [email protected]: 855.200.8651

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. About: GTII, a Nevada company, specializes in acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Follow us at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current risky expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from expectations or expectations. It may contain some uncertainty. A statement of the amount and timing of our earnings, projected revenue, distribution, and projected revenue related to future growth in the coming quarters and years. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in our submissions and reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events may differ materially from those predicted or envisioned in forward-looking statements, due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the filings with the SEC. In particular, we are unable to sustain growth or achieve profitability based on many factors, including, but not limited to, the risk of not being able to find and acquire businesses and assets that enable us to make a profit. there is a possibility. This section refers to the notes contained in our latest SEC filing. Keep in mind that we have incurred and will continue to incur significant costs during the development phase and there is no guarantee that we will generate sufficient revenue to offset these costs in the short and long term. please. New business units may be exposed to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposures, the impact of which is unpredictable at this time.

Estimate, project, prediction, will, will, should, possibility, possibility, possibility, prediction, plan, intention, belief, expectation, purpose, goal, goal, objective, possible, or similar In terms of expression, the expected nature of the event or the outcome generally indicates a forward-looking statement. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that are stated only at the time of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, change or withdraw any forward-looking statement for new information, future events or other reasons.

Blaine Riley [email protected] International Monetary620 Newport Center Drive, # 1100 Newport Beach, CA 92660949.200.4601

