“NieR Replicant” PS4 version 1.22474487139: Square Enix releases 15-second ad Click here for details





Square Enix has released a Japanese ad for the upcoming “NieR Replicant” version 1.22474487139. The length of the new commercial was said to be 15 seconds.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ Dblackkraven1’s Twitter post) NieR Replicant Version 1.22474487139 for PS4 is coming soon!Square Enix’s new 15-second ad details

Nier: Replicant & Judgment is available in 5 days. It’s great to see more Japanese support for the Xbox. I can’t wait for the next appointment. I am very excited! pic.twitter.com/MKnDz5ZZTd

–DblackRaven Octopath Traveler (@ Dblackraven1) April 18, 2021

Square Enix’s official YouTube channel has posted a viral ad for a popular adventure game. A 15-second ad showed a hooded man fighting some monsters in the middle of the street.

After a spectacular battle, the commercial announced the release date of version 1.22474487139 of the game. This is also called “Shinjuku ver.0.25: New Game Plus”. Today, the new commercial has already received over 219,000 views.

To help you even more, here are some details you need to know about the upcoming version of the popular NieR Replicant.

Details of “NieR Replicant” version 1.22474487139

Shinjuku ver.0.25: New Game Plus will be a new version of “Nier Replicant” released only in Japan. The new game, thanks to the new and latest upgrades, provides users with a better experience than the games offered by the current NieR: Automata.

(Photo: Screenshot from @ cuinspace’s Twitter post) NieR Replicant Version 1.22474487139 for PS4 is coming soon!Square Enix’s new 15-second ad details

I wanted to be a playable character like Kaine or Daddy Nier, but that’s not bad either.

— Brandon Beaumont | Resident Evil Village May 7th (@SmeltingXVI) April 13th, 2021

Also read: “Genshin Impact” 1.5 China Live Stream: Yanfei, Eula, Housing System, Dragon Boss Geo, and latest updates and PS5 version release dates

As explained in GEMATSU’s latest report, the main character of the video is a kind young man living in a remote village.

Square Enix also explained that the main character has a strange story tome companion called Grimoire Wyeth. They look for a “sealed poem” to save their sister, Jonah.

In addition to these three characters, there are other heroes that players will encounter after release. The names listed on the Square Enix official website are:

Kaine Emil Deyola & Popola King of Facade Fyra When will it be released?

The new “NieR Replicant” version 1.22474487139 will be available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms on April 22nd in Asia and Japan. Meanwhile, the new game will be released in Europe and North America on April 23.

When Square Enix releases this game, it will be available on the Steam website.

If you’re a fan of NieR: Automata, you’ll be thrilled to play in two worlds: Village / Northern Planes and Façade / Barren Temple. Click here for more information.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about “NieR Replicant” and other similar titles.

Related article: Square Enix says the company is not for sale and provides pre-order details for the “FFVII Remake” intergrade

This article is owned by TechTimes

Created by: Juliano Deleon

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos