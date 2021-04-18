10 Best Google Chrome Extensions for Web Developers in 2021





Whether you’re a novice programmer or a veteran programmer, you spend most of your time on Google. If you’ve used the Google Chrome extension a few years ago, you’re almost certainly circumventing it or unaware of its existence. However, within the last two years, there are many great Google Chrome developer extensions created specifically to help programmers and software developers work.

Often it takes a lot of space to download and save multiple tools for different purposes. So why not try an equivalent job with the Google Chrome extension and reduce the effort of managing multiple tools? Here we have accumulated an inventory of the simplest Chrome extensions that are very useful as developers. With these built-in developer tools, you don’t seem to need any more tools.

1. Daily.dev If you are a busy developer who can’t keep up with the events of the programming and development world, Daily.dev is probably the simplest Chrome extension for you. The creator is also a professional web developer, and he said he created it because he spent too much time checking the latest development news.

It comes with a default opening tab so you can view the best development news without hassle. It’s certainly an extension that boosts your professional growth with content from many qualified sources for you. All you have to do is open the replacement tab. Daily.dev, an open source extension, helps a huge community of developers around the world stay up to date with the latest news.

2. Wappalyzer Developed by Elbert Alias ​​in 2009, Wappalyzer could be a Chrome extension that allows developers to find the various technologies that make up the rear end of an internet site.

Wappalyzer identifies online technologies used by internet sites to discover web servers, frameworks, installed analysis tools, libraries, CMS, plugins, databases, widgets and more.

It’s an open source extension that reveals so many technologies that are a true lifeline for developers and designers in the quest to create compelling websites.

3. sitemode.io This is certainly one of the simplest Chrome extensions for web developers as they can switch, save and share websites in real time.

The Sitemod.io extension allows developers to switch internet sites or create shareable links to modified websites without accessing ASCII text files.

If you are an internet designer and have ideas for prospective websites, it’s a great tool.

Use Chrome developer tools to edit the HTML, CSS, or JS code of your internet page so that you can post the code on your online page. Sitemod.io may be a required extension for the developer toolkit.

4. Devo Devo could be a new tab extension that displays the front page of various platforms on GitHub’s trending topics, Product Hunts, Hacker News, and all new tabs that don’t require a login.

The user is free to adjust the location of the card and view the desired platform in several orders. This is a great tool for developers who need to keep up to date with the latest changes in various tech disciplines.

Devo uses web crawlers specially built for all platforms to design information in the way of the first platform. This is an open source extension.

5. MarmosetUser’s appeal is very important to developer projects, and developers often face the need to create snapshots of the code in their projects for aesthetic and other expressive purposes. There is.

With Marmoset, you can create beautiful code snapshots in just seconds to help you create a graphical representation of your work, such as for use on social media, portfolio websites, and more. This is a must-have tool for web developers and designers.

Marmoset-The best Google Chrome extension for software developers

6. The fact that JSON code is usually clumsy and unreadable if you are currently using or have used something that contains a lot of JSON code, such as the JSON Viewer API (especially the RestFul API). You may be completely aware of.

JSON Viewer could be a visually appealing JSON highlighter and beautification tool that serves a great purpose as a Chrome extension for developers.

This is useful when arranging JSON data in a visually appealing tree format that can be viewed directly in a browser window. This is an open source extension for inspecting JSON data.

7. SAML Tracer As an internet developer, you need to handle a large amount of knowledge that circulates throughout your project and between various other projects.

This is where the Security Assertion Mark-up Language (SAML), an open standard that allows the exchange of authorization credentials between service providers and identity providers, works.

Therefore, developers often need to trace SAML traffic. With the help of SAML Tracer Chrome extension, developers can easily track and highlight SAML traffic.

You can also trace small prints of SAML requests and responses, and trace small prints of HTTP requests or browser traffic. This includes requests such as GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, login and logout responses.

8. actiTime Developers around the world know that points can be an important factor in the success of a project, and tracking development time is important for the progress and growth of the project.

The actiTime extension makes it easy to track your time, and you can use a timer to track your time directly from Chrome.

It’s a great tool for developers to track their work time and is used by businesses and freelancers to investigate performance and manage project progress and profitability.

9. Ghostery Ghostery can be a powerful privacy extension for Chrome developers. It not only blocks ads, but also detects and stops trackers, pixels, or other embedded snippets, ultimately speeding up your website.

Ghostery provides tracking protection that protects your data by eliminating unwanted ads from your internet sites and blocking tracking by third-party websites. It’s inexpensive and doesn’t require sign-up or registration to get you started.

10. Full Stack Developer Tools Over the past few years, the demand for full stack developers has increased exponentially within the market, followed by the demand for full stack development tools.

There are numerous tools for full-stack development, but fetching them from different locations can be a daunting task. Full Stack Assistant-Developer Tools makes this task easier for developers by putting the most commonly used tools for full stack development under one Chrome extension.

It consists of useful development tools and resources in one organized location.

