Grand Forks-based Airtonomy faces growth and challenges, but Technology Hub is preparing to move forward





Software companies are growing and are considering hiring new employees (computer scientists and engineers) while expanding their footprint on the second floor of the building. The city is the most advanced high-tech company in the building to be upgraded shortly after the city and the Employment Development Department have agreed to accept a $ 1.1 million federal grant for repairs.

Joshua Riedy, CEO of Airtonomys, feels like it’s growing on the path that tech companies envision. North Dakota is a little unknown area, but it feels good.

According to Reedy, the trajectory is beginning to look like a hockey stick in terms of growth. Software developers work primarily with companies in the energy industry, such as Xcel Energy and Minnkota Power Cooperative, but also with other companies that Riedy said he wasn’t free to name.

From power line inspection to data analysis, Airtonomy is working on developing software for drones that can be used in a variety of energy industry applications at the push of a button. The idea is to lower the barriers to entry for drone technology in the industry by turning drones into easy-to-use machines.

As another tool, according to Reedy, we expect the drone to be behind the service vehicles of all energy companies.

But to do that, we need to expand our company. Reedy said he was aiming to double the number of employees to 30. It’s one of the corporate challenges like his face. He’s not sure if the candidate’s area pool is fully utilized, but it’s likely he’s already hired as many software developers and computer scientists as Red River Valley can produce. Said. He is currently looking for workers to fill jobs in states, countries and elsewhere abroad.

Another issue is working capital. Airtonomy has already raised more than $ 4 million from a combination of funding sources such as retail investors and the North Dakota Department of Commerce, but the challenge remains to secure additional funding. One of the reasons Riedy said tech start-ups are attracted to the beach is that there is money there.

However, there is a recognition of venture capital in the business world nationwide. In April 2020, Airtonomy received a $ 100,000 grant from Microsoft called TechSpark. The purpose of the grant is to fund tech start-ups off the coast. And now, the North Dakota state government is about to get involved.

Governor Doug Bergham signed House Bill 1425 on April 8. The bill creates a program that uses part of a legacy fund to allow qualified financial companies to invest in state start-ups. Lady called the bill a change in the waters of North Dakota.

He said that some of the legacy funds are now directly attributed to helping start-ups fund startups by acquiring shares.

Meanwhile, Grand Forks’ plans for Heraldville are beginning to merge into something more concrete. According to city manager Todd Ferrand, the renovation of the building is likely to be completed next year. When completed, the open space of the building should be able to accommodate up to 100 people.

And those who staff those fledgling start-ups are taught in several different ways. The UNDs Center for Innovation provides programming to UAS and data analytics companies, guides workers and helps them grow. Professional guidance from companies such as UAS and technology giant Northrop Grumman will also be provided to maintain space within the building.

According to Ferrand, Grand Forks is far behind the development of the technology sector, but technology accelerators can be used to raise the dial to a level similar to that of the region’s manufacturing industry.

Looking at where the Grand Forks were 10 or 2 to 3 years ago, we show that (manufacturing) was so low that with a lot of effort, we can really move the needle. ..

Accelerators also host other types of training. One helps local workers improve their soft skills in leadership, management and communication. The idea came after the city surveyed local businesses to see what improvements needed to improve labor development. The city is working with the UNDs Graduate School to devise a curriculum. Once operational, a paid skill-up program will be available to workers after Grand Forks.

According to Ferrand, the intention is to allow employees to participate not only in the city of Grand Forks, but throughout the region.

