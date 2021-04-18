Days Gone directors and analysts disagree on why big games fail





There seems to be no plans to get a sequel to Sony Bend’s Days Gone. Also, some of the game’s creative leadership isn’t in the studio. This includes director and writer John Garvin, who appears to have held the player, who is willing to pay the full amount at launch, responsible for the game, at least in part, for which a sequel is not available.

Talking to former Sony developer David Jaffe, Garvin said (via VGC), “If you like games, buy at the full **** price,” and players will sell games and playstations. He said he had heard stories through. In addition, instead.

Jaffe asked for a clear counter-argument to this. How do you know that you like a game you’ve never played? Garvin doubled, but there weren’t many answers. He pointed out that the PS4-only God of War is getting more support from the gates.

Matt Piscatella, an NPD analyst who previously worked in the Business and Sales Planning departments at both Activision and Warner Bros., did not agree to hold the player accountable.

If your game didn’t sell well at launch, it could be because the game, its marketing, or its price couldn’t encourage consumers to buy it.

To blame consumers for unsold games at launch is a bit off the beaten track. https://t.co/1DguPbzj1x

Matt Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 18, 2021

I’ve participated in the launch of hundreds of titles, but a significant portion of them have failed in the market. The post-mortem analysis was all about what we didn’t do and what we could do better next time. If someone didn’t buy the game, it’s our fault, not their fault.

Matt Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 18, 2021

“If a game didn’t sell at launch, it’s probably because the game, its marketing, or its price couldn’t encourage consumers to buy. It’s a bit offensive to blame consumers for a game that didn’t sell at launch. It’s out of the question, “said Piscatella.

Days Gone was polarized at launch and reviews were everywhere. According to GameSpot’s sister site Metacritic, they range from 3/10 to 10/10, with a lot of very low and very high scores among the 109 cataloged. In contrast, the lowest God of War score in Metacritic was 7.5 / 10, with a complete score of 40 or higher. Seeing such praise before the game comes out can certainly influence your purchasing decisions.

Days Gone is now free on PlayStation Plus and is also included in the PS5 PlayStation Plus collection. The game will be released for PC on May 18th.

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Use an html5 video-enabled browser to watch the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

Now Playing: Days Gone Official PC Features Trailer

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos