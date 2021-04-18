Resident Evil Village-Watch Japanese Cosplayers and Comedians Play New Demos





news

Not everyone has access to the new Resident Evil Village demo, and Capcom decided to showcase the experience with a celebrity twist.

Published April 18, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

Due to the slightly complex release schedule, not everyone has access to the new Resident Evil Village demo, so Capcom decided to add a celebrity twist and provide a portion of the experience to all viewers. ..

In the video below, you can see how popular cosplayer Eiko Kano, a comedian, is taking on the challenge. Are they surprised? It will be spoilers.

You can watch both videos yourself, especially if you still can’t get a new demo.

Resident Evil Village will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and Steam on May 7, 2021.

If you want to see more, you can enjoy the original announcement, a batch of screenshots, a recent movie trailer, another video, the latest trailer, and the latest screenshots.

If you are new to Resident Evil Village, please see Capcom’s official description.

A few years after the acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, a whole new story begins with Ethan and his wife Mia living in peace in a new place free from the nightmares of the past. Tragedy falls on them again, just as they are building a new life together. Resident Evil 7 The legendary hero of the Resident Evil series, Chris Redfield, who briefly appeared in Resident Evil, reunited with the couple, horribly disrupted their lives, devastated Ethan, and was thrown into a whole new nightmare. ..

The first-person action at Resident Evil Village begins when the player takes on the role of distraught and shattered Ethan and seeks to discover a mysterious new horror that plagues the once peaceful village. During this terrifying journey, players fight breathtakingly while being hunted by malicious new enemies who have invaded snow-capped areas. By leveraging the capabilities of the next-generation console, every desperate battle to survive increases detailed realism and constant fear, and at the moment of calm, players wonder what new fears are waiting for. Probably.

