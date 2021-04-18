



Nigate Tale Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Nigate Tale Early Access PC Game 2021 Overview Nigate Tile is a dungeon-like crawler with low-poly and 2D animation. Battle your way out of the mysterious enchanted castle, search for items and loot to buy and craft new equipment, upgrade your character for new fighting skills and create friendship with cute monster girls who can boost you with amazing magic powers! In Nigate Tale you play Roy, an accomplished young engineer and adventurer. One day, you were flying in your plane when you were absorbed by a strange cloud in a strange and unknown world. It has crashed into the streams of a castle inhabited by strange magical creatures. You have to explore every corner of this ever-changing castle to find all the missing parts … Collect the secret story of this place together, and unveil the thousands-year-old mystery that has dropped it from time and space. Your mission will not be easy: you will have to fight your way out of the labyrinthine corners of this castle, full of monsters, traps and all kinds of dangers. Every time you die, you will reappear in the same place, as if you were stuck in a never-ending time loop … but the castle will change its design, forcing you to start your path all over again! Enjoy the thrill of a fast-paced and deep combat system that will keep you on the edge of your seat! Nigate Tale gives you complete freedom to choose your own play style, with dozens of weapons of all types (melee and range, slow but strong and weak but fast …), different types of magic, and many skill trees for you to level up, all in A game by a unique character to fight with. You will need to hone your skills and level up to learn new fighting techniques if you want to get out of this castle … But fortunately you will not be alone in this battle: This castle is also inhabited by women and monsters who are friendly and able to give you magic powers and even fight alongside you … if I managed to make friends with them and give them the right gifts! As you defeat enemies in your forays into the heart of the castle, you’ll loot gold that you can use to buy new equipment. But you can also collect materials to make your own gear – and of course, the special items needed to win the favor of Monster Girls! Hermit Game, the studio that created Nigate Tale, was founded by former artists in the animation industry. You will be your own vibrant and colorful animation show hero. Technical specifications of this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Early accessGame File name: Nigate_Tale_Early_Access.zip Game download size: 1.7 GBMD5SUM: 4735eaa8565cf93fb36642c86d73ff0b System requirements An early access to Nigate’s tale

Before you start Nigate Tale Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 7 SP1 Processor: Dual Core 3.0GHz Memory: 2000MB RAM Graphic: 1GB VRAM / OpenGL 2.1+ supportDirectX: Version 10 Storage: 4000MB available space

Recommended:

Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows10 Processor: Core i5 Memory: 4000MB RAM Graphics: 1060 DirectX: Version 10 Storage: 4000MB of available space Nigate Tale Early Access Free Download

Click on below button to start Nigate Tale Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

