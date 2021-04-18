Netflix is ​​expected to signal the end of the Covid TV streaming boom | Netflix





Netflix is ​​expected to report the lowest number of new subscribers in the first quarter of the four years this week, perhaps marking the end of the home entertainment pandemic boom.

For Netflix, which passed 200 million subscribers last year as record numbers signed up to overcome the boredom of the blockade, the first quarter was traditionally the strongest for new sign-ups, including North America and Europe. Families in major markets are trying to entertain while trapped in their homes during the winter weather.

However, this year’s Netflix forecasts 6 million new subscribers, the lowest first-quarter increase since 2017, due to relaxed lockdown restrictions, about 16 million in the first quarter of last year. It is well below the registration.

This isn’t the end of the pandemic effect of streaming services, but we’re starting to see the end of it. Ampere analyst Richard Broughton says it’s definitely declining.

Markets around the world are beginning to emerge from the last wave of viruses, those who want to unlock. Consumers have the opportunity to enjoy a wider range of entertainment and leisure activities that were not available to them during most of the pandemic. Video services have been superseded by activities such as meeting friends and family. Like cinemas and retail stores, some sports are back. The beer garden is open. Warm climates also affect watching TV.

In the UK, where blockade regulations have been gradually relaxed since early March, the impact of allowing students to return to school and meet outdoors and in private gardens has changed habits. Since the beginning of March, daily visits to the park can increase by as much as 60% compared to the pre-pandemic period of February last year, according to Google Covid-19 Community Mobility Trends.

Following a big screen failure during a pandemic that questioned the long-term appeal of cinemas, the blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong’s $ 340 million (245 million) worldwide box office Revenues have proved to be a significant pent-up, demanding that they go back and enjoy the activities taken for the natural precoronavirus.

Netflix founder Reed Hastings considers the service-distracting activity to be a rival, but has half joked that sleep is his number one competitor. market price.

Last year was the most successful Netflix history, with 36.6 million new subscribers joining the service. The pandemic has skyrocketed the registration rate of consumers who may have participated this year.

If the number of Netflix grows as expected, it will be the worst for a few years, says Broughton. However, there have been strong advances for subscribers. Netflix has plunged into a pandemic as the strongest service, with very successful new entrants such as Disney + arriving, but now in a very strong position.

Netflix is ​​expected to spend about $ 19 billion this year on the production and purchase of television shows and movies, starting at $ 17.3 billion in 2020. Last week, Netflix ordered two more series of period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 83 million households in the first month. After appearing in the film, he signed a groundbreaking contract with Sony Pictures as the first service to screen films such as the Spider-Man and Jumanji franchises.

